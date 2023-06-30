Here’s what BYU football’s field will look like in the Big 12

The BYU Cougars will officially join the Big 12 Conference at midnight on Saturday, and for months in the lead-up to it, fans have been curious to see what the courts and fields will look like for the various teams on the Provo, Utah, campus.

On Friday evening about six hours before the conference move becomes official, a rendering of what the football field at LaVell Edwards Stadium will look like was revealed by the BYU Football Twitter account.

More change is coming other than the addition of the Big 12 Conference logo.

According to the rendering, the end zones will be royal blue with white “BYU” lettering, and midfield will feature a solid white oval with a royal blue “Y” in the center.

The Big 12 logo (XII) will be blue letters outlined in white.

Last season, the field featured white “BYU” lettering in the end zones without a fill-in color, and midfield was a white oval not filled in with a solid white “Y” in the middle of it.