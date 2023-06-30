Facebook Twitter
Joe Ingles, Georges Niang find new homes in NBA free agency

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) has fun with teammate Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Utah won 128-104.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Within the first hour of the NBA’s free agency period opening on Friday, two former Utah Jazz fan favorites had found new homes.

Joe Ingles is signing with the Orlando Magic, while Georges Niang is reuniting with Donovan Mitchell by signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ingles is signing a two-year, $22 million deal with the Magic and that Niang is signing a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cavaliers.

Last season, Ingles played for the Milwaukee Bucks, while Niang has played the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ingles will be a veteran presence on a young Orlando team, and Niang will be a 3-point threat for a Cleveland squad that is trying to climb into the upper echelon of the NBA.

One other former Jazz player, Trey Lyles, will return to the Sacramento Kings, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported.

Two former Utah Runnin’ Utes, Kyle Kuzma and Jakob Poeltl, also agreed to new contracts with their current teams.

Kuzma was thought to be leaving the Washington Wizards until recent days, but he will return on a four-year, $102 million deal, Wojnarowski reported.

Poeltl, meanwhile, will return to the Toronto Raptors on a four-year, $80 million deal, Wojnarowski reported.

