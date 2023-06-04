9 water parks to visit in the West

This summer is forecast to be a potential hot one, making the lure of water parks even more appealing.

Here are nine of the best water parks in the West to visit.

1. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix | Phoenix, Arizona

The Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix was named in the top 10 water parks in 2021 with an attendance of 309,000 people, according to the Theme Index 2021. The park touts itself as the state’s largest water park with multiple attractions and water activities for visitors to enjoy.

Address: 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310.

Cost: Starts at $29.99.

2. Water World | Federal Heights, Colorado

Water World features 49 attractions, and Time Out called it “the Mount Everest of waterparks.” One of the rides Time Out touts is The Mile High Flyer water coaster, which “shoots riders up and over hills.”

Address: 8801 N Pecos St, Federal Heights, CO 80260.

Cost: $54.99 at the gate, starts at $39.99 online.

3. Cowabunga Bay Water Park | Draper, Utah

This retro-themed water park features surfboards, retro beach furniture that hearken back to the 1960s. There are 12 different levels with 11 twisting waterslides at Cowabunga Bay with varying intensity so that there’s one for everyone in the family.

Address: 12047 State St., Draper UT 84020.

Cost: $23.99 for adults, $19.99 for children under 48 inches, $9.99 for seniors.

4. Legoland Water Park | Carlsbad, California

Within the Legoland California Resort, there’s a water park that features the iconic Lego bricks as beach toys, as well as structures made with the signature building bricks. Some “noteworthy features of this park include a spot for kids to design, build and race boats,” according to U.S. News.

Address: 1 Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008.

Cost: Starts at $89 per person.

5. Kelly’s Whitewater Park | Cascade, Idaho

If you’re looking for something extra adventurous, Kelly’s Whitewater Park offers kayaking, tubing and canoeing down the Payette River. The picturesque Idaho mountains and riverside bring a memorable experience of getting outside and in the water.

Address: 330 Kelly’s Parkway, Cascade, ID 83611.

Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged.

6. Woodland Water Park | Kalispell, Montana

One of the best perks of Woodland Water Park is that it stays open late, according to Business Insider. It’s also the only water park in Kalispell, Montana.

Address: 45 N. Woodland Pk Rd, Kalispell, MT 59901.

Cost: $146 for season pass.

7. Knott’s Soak City Waterpark | Buena Park, California

Nearby Knott’s Berry Farm is Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, which includes a lazy river, as well as 23 waterslides. “Families love the ocean-themed Gremmie Lagoon and the Beach House water playground, where kids can climb and splash beneath a three-story structure,” according to U.S. News.

Address: 8200 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620.

Cost: Starts at $49.99.

8. Wild Island Family Adventure Park | Sparks, Nevada

There are lots of unique slides at Wild Island Family Adventure Park for the adventurous ones in the family to enjoy, as well as many relaxing spots and cabanas for those who just want to chill in the sun. It also has bowling and mini golf for those who don’t want to get wet and wild.

Address: 250 Wild Island Ct., Sparks, NV 89434.

Cost: $37.99 per adult. $31.99 for children under 48 inches tall.

9. Star Plunge water park | Wyoming’s Hot Springs State Park, Wyoming

The Star Plunge water park is located inside Wyoming’s Hot Springs State Park, and it includes a “vapor cave,” which is “heated by mineral water,” Business Insider reported.

“We have been coming here for 25+ years and the owner recognizes us every time. The water here is some of the best I’ve ever soaked in,” one TripAdviser user wrote.

Address: 115 Big Springs Dr., Thermopolis, WY 82443.

Cost: $15.50 for adults. $7 for children 4 and under.

