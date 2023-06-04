Here are some of the famous people who have attended Taylor Swift’s tour so far

Taylor Swift has dominated social media feeds for many Americans the last couple months as she embarks on her first tour since 2018.

Among those in attendance at her shows have been multiple celebrities and famous faces. Here are some of the most memorable reactions and social media posts from fans spotting the celebrities, as well as from the celebrities themselves.

Drew Barrymore

The actress and talk show host shared an Instagram post expressing gratitude for the experience she had watching Swift perform in New Jersey on May 28.

“I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK. I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives,” Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post.

Ice Spice

Rapper Ice Spice joined Swift onstage at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium to perform their newly released remix of “Karma.” During the Friday show, they also released a music video for the song that the duo collaborated on.

“She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,’” Swift said in a Spotify audio clip, per People.

Emma Stone

The actress was spotted by a fan rocking out to “Love Story” at the Glendale, Arizona, show.

🎥| Emma Stone dancing to @TaylorSwift13's "Love Story" at The Eras Tourpic.twitter.com/iPfV0qCnN6 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 20, 2023

Paul Rudd

The Marvel star was spotted by a fan sporting Swift’s characteristic No. 13 on his hand at the New Jersey show. One fan took a video of Rudd accepting a friendship bracelet, which has gone viral on TikTok since.

Billy Joel

Musical artist Billy Joel, along with his wife and two daughters, got the backstage pass and got a photo with Swift at one of her Tampa, Florida, performances.

📸| Taylor Swift junto a Billy Joel en el backstage del The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/OpK2GaWaH3 — La Tia Puercaylor (@LaPuercaylor) April 16, 2023

“Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show! #swifties #taylorswift #theerastour,” Joel wrote in an Instagram post.

Marcus Mumford

The Mumford and Sons musical artist joined Swift onstage during the Night 2 performance in Las Vegas to perform “Cowboy Like Me.”

Before bringing Mumford on stage, Swift explained that Mumford let her use his home studio to record her “Evermore” album during the COVID-19 pandemic, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“First of all I’m so excited that he’s saving us, because, without this trip, we couldn’t have recorded — five or six of the songs on ‘evermore’ came from me getting in a car, driving six hours out into the country, past thousands of beautiful sheep, to Marcus Mumford’s beautiful house where he has a studio. So, I got to do this,” she said during the show, per ET.

Mariska Hargitay

The “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star first attended one of The Eras Tour shows in Nashville, confusing some of Swift’s younger fans who aren’t familiar with the show. Swift has said that she’s a huge fan of the show and Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson — so much so that she named one of her cats after her.

“I thought Olivia Benson was the cat?” a TikTok user asked in the viral TikTok video.

Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets quarterback is a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” and was spotted dancing to “Style” during one of her performances at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, per a video TMZ shared.

miles teller and aaron rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/pjtRJUTPHE — marley 🪩 (@marleyharper) May 27, 2023

All the celebrities who went to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Here’s a list of all the famous people who have been documented attending Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour so far.

