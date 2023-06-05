‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns with a strong Utah showing ... again

If there’s anything you can count on, it’s someone from Utah being on “American Ninja Warrior.” The state has had a strong presence on the competition show for years — in fact, Salt Lake City’s Isaac Caldiero is one of only two people in the show’s history to be declared an “American Ninja Warrior” champion and claim the show’s $1 million prize.

Last season, one of the show’s announcers claimed that “Utah is becoming a hotbed for ‘American Ninja Warrior.’” That appears to remain the case going into Season 15: Five competitors from Utah will appear in the season premiere alone, which airs June 5 at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC.

Here’s a look at the five Utahns — including rookies and “ANW” veterans — competing on the show Monday night.

Larissa Cottle

Larissa Cottle is returning to “American Ninja Warrior” after a four-year hiatus. The competitor from Lehi has previously competed on the show a whopping six times, beginning in Season 8.

“I GOT THE CALL,” Cottle shared on Instagram earlier this year. “To compete on American Ninja Warrior once again. This will be my 6th season competing and I can’t express how grateful I am for another shot!”

Larissa Cottle and Jaelyn Bennett compete on “American Ninja Warrior” during the Season 15 premiere. Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Mady Howard

When Mady Howard made it to the finals during her “American Ninja Warrior” debut in 2019, the show’s announcers called her a “breakout star” who “instantly became one of our top competitors.”

Now, the 27-year-old nurse from Washington, Utah, is returning to the competition for a fourth time. Most recently, the former Southern Utah University gymnast competed on the show last season, which was filmed just six months after Howard gave birth to her son, Beckham.

“I think that ‘Ninja Warrior’ is a great outlet for me,” she previously told the Deseret News. “It’s my fun outlet where I can play like a little kid on a playground, where I can go and be competitive and kind of chase my own dreams. It challenges me to be a better person and a better mom. I seriously just love it.”

Although Howard is no stranger to the competition, she said she still gets nervous before she attempts a run on the show.

“I just try to let the nerves help me instead of hinder me,” she told the Deseret News. “And I always try to get into a mental state where I’m excited to be there. I always do the best when I just want to have fun, so I try not to put too much pressure on myself.”

Mady Howard competes on Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior.” Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Kai Beckstrand

At the age of 15, Kai Beckstrand made “American Ninja Warrior” history when he and his father, Brian Beckstrand, became the first father-son duo to advance to the semifinals. Although Brian Beckstrand’s time on Season 13 came to an end during the semifinals, Kai Beckstrand advanced to the “American Ninja Warrior” finals and was one of the youngest competitors in the running for the $1 million prize, the Deseret News reported.

Beckstrand ended up being eliminated during Stage 2 of the finals. Kaden Lebsack, his fellow 15-year-old competitor, was the “Last Ninja Standing” of the season, timing out on the fourth and final stage of the finals, the Deseret News reported.

Now 17, the teenager from St. George is returning for another run on “American Ninja Warrior.” Brian Beckstrand — who has competed on seasons 7, 8 and 13 — will also compete later in the season, a contact for the show told the Deseret News.

Kai Beckstrand competes on Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior.” Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Violet Kepo’o

“American Ninja Warrior” lowered the age requirement to compete from 19 to 15 during Season 13 — leading young competitors like Beckstrand and Lebsack to make impressive runs all the way to the national finals.

Now, another teenager is joining the “ANW” competition.

Violet Kepo’o, a 15-year-old from Pleasant Grove, will be competing on the show for the first time this season.

Violet Kepo’o competes on Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior.” Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Josh Ferguson

Josh Ferguson, a 38-year-old photographer based in American Fork, is also competing on “ANW” for the first time.

I’m so excited to have been able to compete this year!” Ferguson shared in an Instagram post with a photo of him competing during the season premiere. “p.s. remember this was my first year 😉”

Josh Ferguson competes on Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior.” Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Several weeks ago, during the season’s filming, Ferguson shared on Instagram that his path to “American Ninja Warrior” started three years ago and has meant a lot to him.

“It’s been an awesome adventure and I’m so grateful for it,” he shared. “This process has brought me closer to God and my family and I am so grateful for it. The word meekness has been on my mind a lot lately. The biblical meaning of the word is great strength with complete control. That definition defines ninja perfectly. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to be a part of this!!”