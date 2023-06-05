Dentist warns against common mistake that many of his patients make

Dr. Sahil Patel of Marylebone Smile Clinic in London said that getting your toothbrush wet before or after applying toothpaste is a mistake he sees often among his patients.

Patel said that doing so can dilute the toothpaste and negatively affect your oral health.

“Toothpaste already has the right amount of moisture. If it’s wet, it makes it foam up faster and makes you spit it out sooner,” Patel told GB News.

He also advised people to brush their teeth beginning from back to front and that interdental brushes are more effective than dental floss.

“The bristles that clean between the teeth can get to corners and tricky areas that the toothbrush can’t get to to clean our plaque. This makes them more effective than floss and they come in many shapes and sizes to ensure a good fit.”

He continued, “If you start at the front and do the back last, you’re more likely to stop and put your brush down, missing the back or not cleaning the back properly.”

Following a Twitter debate about whether you should wet your toothbrush before, after or not at all, many dentists used their platforms to give their expert advice.

One expert, professor Damien Walmsley of the British Dental Association, said, “A dry brush will increase friction with the bristles while a wet toothbrush adds moisture and for most people, makes the experience more pleasant. Whatever your preference, what’s essential is that teeth should be brushed twice a day for at least two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste, including last thing at night,” per Ollie and Darsh.

Dr. Raha Sepehrara, a principal dentist at Dental Suite, agreed with Patel, saying that wetting your toothbrush at all would “dilute the toothpaste and reduce its effects.”

If you are wetting your toothbrush at all during the teeth-brushing process, experts advise that you use minimum water to have maximum oral health benefits.

The National Health Service recommended to brush your teeth for two minutes and then warned against rinsing your mouth directly after, saying, “It’ll wash away the concentrated fluoride in the remaining toothpaste. Rinsing dilutes it and reduces its preventative effects.”