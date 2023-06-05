Gov. Sununu says he won’t run for president because he doesn’t want to split opposition to Trump

Despite rumors that he would throw his hat in the ring, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he will not run for president in 2024.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Sununu said he does not want to dilute opposition to former President Donald Trump, who is currently the frontrunner in the Republican primary.

“Too many other candidates who have entered this race are simply running to be Trump’s vice president. That’s not leadership; that’s weakness,” he wrote. “Too many candidates are afraid to confront Trump, surrendering to his attacks. I will have more credibility speaking out against Trump as a non-candidate to help move the conversation toward the future I believe the Republican Party should embrace.”

He said he would endorse the candidate he believes is most likely to win in 2024.

Sununu is a popular Republican governor in a purple state. He won reelection in 2022 with 57% of the vote, compared to 41% for his opponent, while New Hampshire’s entire congressional delegation is Democratic.

And as governor of New Hampshire — the state that typically holds the first primary in the nation, after the caucuses in Iowa — Sununu could play a role in helping or hurting the Republican candidates as they travel to his state to campaign.

On Monday, Sununu told CNN host Dana Bash he does not believe Trump can win the general election, and that if Republicans nominate him they’ll be helping President Joe Biden win in 2024.

“The math has shown Donald Trump has no chance of winning in November of ’24. He wouldn’t even win Georgia. If you’re a Republican that can’t win Georgia (in) November ‘24, you have no shot, and he’s proven that,” he said.

He told her part of his decision was based on the growing size of the Republican field, and said other candidates should exit the primary process quickly “if it’s not working.”

He also said he will support the Republican nominee no matter who it is.