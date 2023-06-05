Facebook Twitter
How do Cam Rising and Kedon Slovis stack up among college football’s best quarterbacks?

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Strong quarterback play is a huge key to a football team’s success, and it is expected that both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars will be in good shape in that department this fall, at least as far as their starters are concerned.

But how do the Utes’ Cam Rising and the Cougars’ Kedon Slovis stack up among other signal callers around the country?

On Monday, The Athletic published a story by Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman in which the duo put “the majority of Power Five returnees as well as the top Group of Five players” in one of five tiers.

Rising made Tier 4, while Slovis is in Tier 5 (Tier 1 included just USC’s Caleb Williams, and Tier 2 was just North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Washington’s Michael Penix, while the other three tiers were larger).

Mandel and Feldman didn’t write anything about Rising, who is recovering from an injury he suffered during January’s Rose Bowl, but they both commented on Slovis.

“Slovis has been unable to replicate his initial success as a freshman at USC but may find more success at his third school,” Mandel wrote.

Feldman, meanwhile, wrote, “I like the fit of Slovis with offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick at BYU. I’m expecting a big bounce back from the former USC QB in 2023.”

One other quarterback with Utah ties, Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart (Corner Canyon High graduate) made Tier 5 alongside Slovis.

