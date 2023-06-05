Facebook Twitter
Report: Jazz associate GM David Fizdale joining Frank Vogel’s staff in Phoenix

In this Oct. 7, 2019, photo, then-New York Knicks coach David Fizdale gestures during a game against the Wizards in Washington. The former Utah Jazz associate GM is reportedly joining Frank Vogel’s Phoenix Suns staff.

The NBA coaching carousel continues to spin, as former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was reportedly signed as head coach of the Phoenix Suns

Vogel has already started filling out his staff, including a reported return to the bench for Utah Jazz associate general manager and former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale.

Fizdale will be an assistant coach on Vogel’s staff in Phoenix, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Suns made a significant financial play for Fizdale and drew upon his history with new coach Frank Vogel and GM James Jones,” Wojnarowski wrote.

“Fizdale had taken to the front office turn in his career, but the lure of reuniting with Vogel — whom he had worked under with the Lakers — and coaching a Suns franchise with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant turned out to be too much to pass up.”

Fizdale joined the Jazz’s front office prior to the 2022-23 season, teaming up with a brain trust that included Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik.

