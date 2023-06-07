‘We’re definitely not alone’: Intelligence official says government is hiding ‘intact’ alien crafts

During recent years, conversations regarding UFOs and extraterrestrial life have become increasingly more common. But most theories about foreign aircrafts and alien life have been dampened by government claims that the majority of unidentified flying objects turn out to be balloons or “clutter.”

In 2017, the Pentagon confirmed the existence of a program called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program that it began in 2007 for the purpose of studying “anomalous aerospace threats,” per The Washington Post. After just five years, the program lost funding to “higher priority issues.”

Then in 2021, the Pentagon released UFO videos and documents, per The New York Times. But the release of information probably sparked more questions than it answered.

This week, a former U.S. Intelligence official fueled dwindling conversations about UFOs and extraterrestrial life through claims the government is in possession of “intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin,” per The Debrief.

David Grusch is a decorated Air Force veteran, former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and former member of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force who claims he was privy to classified government secrets.

In April, the 36-year-old left the government. Now, Grusch is formally blowing the whistle on allegedly long-withheld government knowledge of alien life.

Grusch blows the whistle on hidden alien technology

While working on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, Grusch had several colleagues approach him about their involvement in a crash retrieval program that researches alien technology.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch told NewsNation.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch continued. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

Grusch said that the program was kept under wraps and as a member of the UAP task force, he was never formally informed of such a program’s existence.

“They told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof, that there was in fact a program that the UAP Task Force was not read into,” he told NewsNation.

Grusch added that the government is in possession of alien aircrafts.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he told NewsNation.

“We’re definitely not alone,” Grusch said. “The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

According to Grusch, the government has kept civilians in the dark about UFO research for decades

Grusch claimed that government retrieval of fragments, partially intact and completely intact alien spacecrafts has been going on for decades.

He explained that the materials collected by the government are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” per the Debrief.

Jonathan Grey, a generational officer of the United States Intelligence Community with a top-secret clearance who currently works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, confirmed Grusch’s claims.

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” Grey said, per the Debrief. “Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

According to Grusch, the government has been studying alien materials since the “early 20th century.”

“The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret,” said Grusch, per the Debrief.

“The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin — but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage.”

Grusch added that the U.S. government has taken extreme measures to keep its top-secret alien research under wraps.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” said Grusch, per the Debrief.

“Individuals on these UAP programs approached me in my official capacity and disclosed their concerns regarding a multitude of wrongdoings, such as illegal contracting against the Federal Acquisition Regulations and other criminality and the suppression of information across a qualified industrial base and academia,” he added.

Grey explained that the extreme secrecy was once necessary but he believes it is time the government is more forthcoming about alien research.

“Though a tough nut to crack, potential technological advancements may be gleaned from non-human intelligence/UAP retrievals by any sufficiently advanced nation and then used to wage asymmetrical warfare, so, therefore, some secrecy must remain,” said Grey, per the Debrief.

“However, it is no longer necessary to continue to deny that these advanced technologies derived from non-human intelligence exist at all or to deny that these technologies have landed, crashed, or fallen into the hands of human beings.”

David Grusch’s colleagues back up his claims

Several of Grusch’s colleagues and other experts backed up his claims and consider him a reliable source of information.

Karl Nell, a retired Army colonel and fellow former member of the UAP task force, told the Debrief that Grusch is “beyond reproach.”

“His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct,” Nell told the Debrief.

Christopher Mellon — who spent nearly 20 years in the U.S. Intelligence Community, served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and has worked with congress for years on unidentified flying objects — also confirmed Grusch’s claims.

“A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered,” Mellon told the Debrief.

Has the government responded to Grusch’s claims?

The government has denied Grusch’s claims.

“To date, AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” Susan Gough, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, told Fox News Digital in an email on Tuesday.

“AARO welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review,” Gough added.

In April, the director of the Pentagon’s UFO research told the Senate that there is “no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known law of physics,” per Politico.