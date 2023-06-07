Facebook Twitter
Real Salt Lake advances to U.S. Open Cup semifinals with win over L.A. Galaxy

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) passes the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday,&nbsp;March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake’s run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is still alive.

Led by two first half goals from Damir Kreilach, RSL opened up a big lead on the L.A. Galaxy in the Cup’s quarterfinals Wednesday night at America First Field and then held off a late rally to advance to the semifinals with a 3-2 win.

Jefferson Savarino scored in the 51st minute to give RSL a 3-0 lead only to see the Galaxy pull two back in quick succession in the 82nd and 84th minutes.

The Galaxy couldn’t get the equalizer, however, as RSL moves on to the semifinals, where it will face the Houston Dynamo on Aug. 23.

A draw will be held on Thursday to determine which team will host.

In the other semifinal, FC Cincinnati will face Inter Miami, which was the talk of the soccer world Wednesday as legend Lionel Messi announced that he intends to join the team later this summer.

