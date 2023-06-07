Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Sen. Mitt Romney frustrated over passport delays, renews call for Salt Lake City office

He said he has 4 people in his office doing nothing but helping with emergency passport requests

By Suzanne Bates Suzanne Bates
SHARE Sen. Mitt Romney frustrated over passport delays, renews call for Salt Lake City office
Sen. Mitt Romney has renewed his call for a passport processing center in Utah, citing delays in Utahns obtaining passports and renewals.

Sen. Mitt Romney has renewed his call for a passport processing center in Utah, citing delays in Utahns obtaining passports and renewals. Other members of the Utah delegation have voiced similar concerns.

Business Wire via Associated Press

At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, criticized the State Department over the time it is taking for Americans to get their passports, and renewed his call for in-person passport services in Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office, it is taking up to 13 weeks to get a passport through a routine application, and up to nine weeks for an expedited request.

Given the updates in technology available, Romney said the amount of time it takes to get a passport is “unreasonable.”

Romney said Utah was a “passport service desert” with few nearby options for in-person services, even though it is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and despite the need because of “thousands of missionaries traveling abroad every year from Salt Lake City.”

“We have 200 people right now that are working through my office for emergency help,” he said. “We have four people in our office that are doing nothing besides emergency passport requests.”

Rena Bitter, assistant secretary for consular affairs at the State Department, told Romney her department was working on hiring more employees who could help process passport applications.

“Every passport’s a national security decision, and bringing folks on in these positions — hiring, training, clearing, and making sure that they are suitable to have this really challenging job with a great deal of responsibility does take time,” she said.

Romney has raised the issue of the need for additional passport services in Utah several times, including through legislation signed in December and through a letter sent in April to the State Department signed by the entire Utah congressional delegation.

Related

At the hearing Wednesday, Romney also raised the issue of countries who deny entry to U.S. citizens whose passports expire in six months.

“I think every American I know is shocked to find out that when your passport expires in six months, that you can’t leave, that you can’t leave the country,” he said.

He asked Bitter to do more to make Americans aware of these travel restrictions.