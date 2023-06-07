Utah football certainly isn’t hurting for tight ends.

Entering Wednesday, the Utes had seven listed on the roster, including Brant Kuithe, Thomas Yassmin, Miki Suguturaga, Landen King, Isaac Vaha, Hayden Erickson and CJ Jacobsen.

That number now stands at eight, after Snow College transfer Dallen Bentley announced his commitment to the Utes on social media.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Bentley is the first junior college commit for Utah this offseason, and chose the Utes over teams like New Mexico, San Diego State — the first FBS programs to offer — plus Louisville, Colorado and Washington, per 247 Sports.

Bentley prepped at Taylorsville High but was a late bloomer, growing nearly a foot between his junior and senior seasons.

In his only year at Snow College this past season, Bentley played in eight games and recorded eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns, all as a freshman recently returned from a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bentley becomes one of the biggest tight ends at Utah, with only Vaha (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) matching him in terms of height and weight, and offers intriguing potential as more of a traditional pass-blocking tight end — a Y-tight end — rather than as a prolific pass catcher in the vein of Kuithe or Dalton Kincaid.

Bentley isn’t the first tight end to join the Utes from the junior college ranks since Kincaid did so in the late summer of 2020, but the Utes and tight ends coach Fred Whittingham have proven more than capable of developing contributors at the position.

Perhaps Bentley is the next.