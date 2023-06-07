Puka Nacua draws praise from new teammate Cooper Kupp, LA Rams head coach Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has garnered plenty of accolades in his NFL career, including NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP of that season’s Super Bowl, among others.

Earlier this week, Kupp was asked by a reporter about one of his new receiver teammates, former BYU standout Puka Nacua, whom the Rams chose in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

Kupp gave a rather glowing review of Nacua.

“He’s pretty special,” Kupp said. “I think if he can stay on a good trajectory, he’s going to be a very good football player in this league. I love the way that he attacks each day. He’s got a great feel for the game, great feel for leverage, running routes.

“Coming in, you’re running new concepts and things like that. Things that you’ve done before to get open might not fit within the realm of the things that we want to do here, but he’s just transitioned so quickly over understanding what the parameters are that he’s able to work in.”

Kupp went on to say that Nacua has been a very good student so far in his time with the Rams.

“He’s asking the right questions,” Kupp said. “I think that’s the big thing. He’s asking the right questions, and as he gets more reps over and over, as he gets to see these things, he’s just gonna get better and better, so really excited about him and the steps that he’s going to be able to take over these next few months.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed Kupp’s sentiments about Nacua.

“It’s been really impressive how quickly he’s gotten up to speed,” McVay said. “He’s really conscientious. (Quarterback) Matthew (Stafford) has done a great job of kind of taking him under his wing and being able to help give those nuances.”

Continuing about Nacua, McVay said, “He’s smart, he’s conscientious ... he’s a guy that we’re expecting to come in, expecting him to be able to contribute and compete. Every spot is going to be earned on this team, but I really like what he’s done, and I think it’s a credit to everybody around him and his conscientiousness.”

Nacua, who prepped at Utah’s Orem High, began his collegiate career at Washington before transferring back home to BYU, where he tallied 1,430 receiving yards on 91 catches with 11 touchdowns.