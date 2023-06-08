What Mike Pence said at his CNN town hall

Former Vice President Mike Pence drew distinctions between himself and former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday on issues like pardoning those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, criminal justice and the war in Ukraine.

“You cannot ever allow what happened on Jan. 6 to happen again in the heart of our democracy,” Pence said. “I have no interest or no intention of pardoning those that assaulted police officers, vandalized our Capitol.”

Trump has indicated he’s willing to pardon people involved in the attack, but Pence said, “they need to be answerable to the law.”

Pence said he did believe there were some irregularities in the 2020 election but that he did his duty in certifying the election results after then-candidate Joe Biden won.

“The Bible says he keeps his oath even when it hurts, and I know something about that,” Pence said. “I know the disappointment about the 2020 election. If you remember, I was on the ballot.”

Pence said Trump shouldn’t be indicted by the Justice Department because he believes it would be divisive to the country.

“Indicting a former president of the United States sends a terrible message to the world,” he said. “I hope the DOJ thinks better of it and resolves these issues without an indictment.”

Pence criticized Trump’s handling of Jan. 6 during his announcement speech Wednesday, saying anyone who puts himself over the Constitution shouldn’t be president. He declined on CNN to answer a question on whether he would pardon Trump as president, saying, “I don’t want to speak about hypotheticals. I’m not sure I’m going to be elected president of the United States.”

If he doesn’t win the Republican nomination, Pence said he’ll support the eventual nominee and he isn’t worried about it being Trump because he doesn’t think Trump can win.

“I don’t think my old running mate is going to be the Republican nominee for president,” Pence said. “Different times call for different leadership.”

Related New GOP contenders for 2024 aim directly at Trump

Pence criticized Trump over his stance on the war in Ukraine and comments about Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“When Vladimir Putin rolled into Ukraine, the former president called him a genius,” Pence said. “I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal and I know who needs to win in the war in Ukraine and it’s the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty in Ukraine.”

Pence also said he would “take a step back” from the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill Trump signed into law in 2018, and compared Trump’s position on entitlement reform to Biden’s, saying he’s open to a change in eligibility for Social Security while Trump isn’t.

“It is also disappointing to me that Donald Trump’s position on entitlement reform is identical to Joe Biden’s,” Pence said. “I mean, their policy is insolvency.”

Related Former Vice President Mike Pence is officially running for president

When discussing abortion, Pence said he would not rest “until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the country.” He declined to specifically say whether he supported paid family leave or child care support, but said, “We have to care as much about newborns and mothers as we do about the unborn.”

He said he supports legislation banning gender transition and surgeries for those under the age of 18, but said, “However adults want to live, they can live.”