Most of the Big Ten’s biggest football brands are reportedly making the trip to LA in 2024, USC and UCLA’s first year in the league

The biggest football brands the Big Ten has to offer will be playing in Los Angeles the first year USC and UCLA join the conference.

That is per reporting by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy on Thursday.

According to McMurphy, both Michigan and Ohio State will play games in Southern California next season, with the Wolverines taking on USC in L.A. and the Buckeyes playing at UCLA.

Additionally, Iowa and Wisconsin are expected to make trips to the Coliseum to face USC, with Nebraska set to play UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

Those five schools — Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska — are five of the six most notable football brands currently in the Big Ten, with only Penn State missing out on a trip to Southern California in 2024.

USC is reported to be making a trip to Penn State, though, with UCLA expected to travel to Iowa.

It isn’t all that surprising to see the premier brands in the Big Ten make trips to the homes of the conference’s newest members.

The Big 12 schedule for 2023 — a season wherein both Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the league with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF also joining — sees the Sooners play three of the conference’s new teams, traveling to play both BYU and Cincinnati while hosting UCF.

Texas, meanwhile, plays both BYU and Houston this upcoming season. The Longhorns will be traveling to Houston and will host BYU.