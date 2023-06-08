Utah State football signs junior college quarterback Zeke Payne and Colorado wide receiver transfer Grant Page

Utah State’s quarterback room was a little shallow behind Cooper Legas and Levi Williams after the departure of Bishop Davenport earlier this spring, with the only other quarterbacks listed on the 2023 roster being true freshman McCae Hillstead and redshirt freshman Chase Tuatagaloa.

The Aggies got a little more depth at QB on Thursday, though, with the signing of junior college transfer Zeke Payne.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, the San Diego native comes to Logan from New Mexico Highlands University, having entered the transfer portal in early February.

New Mexico Highlands is a Division II school and in one season in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Payne played in three games, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while also rushing for 70 yards, splitting time with other quarterbacks in Gage Guardiola, Michael Jackson and Justice Hurt.

Prior to his time in New Mexico, Payne played at Palomar Community College in San Marcos, California, where during the 2021-22 season he appeared in 11 games, throwing for 2,795 yards, 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Payne has three years of eligibility remaining, with a redshirt season available, and given the Aggies’ struggles with injuries at quarterback last season — Logan Bonner, Legas and Williams all missed multiple games due to injury — his addition gives USU some cover at the position.

Other players who signed with Utah State on Thursday include:

Colorado wide receiver Grant Page

Listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Page is a former Colorado Buffalo who entered the transfer portal on April 24, alongside many others.

Thank you Buff nation 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/u6Bjkm9Pyg — Grant Page (@Grant_Page23) April 24, 2023

Page redshifted his one and only season in Boulder, but is a former three-star recruit, per 247 Sports, and was rated a top 3 prospect in Colorado in the class of 2022.

Page was considered the 123rd best transfer wide receiver this offseason.

