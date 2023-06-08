Becky Edwards, Greg Hughes officially enter the race for Chris Stewart’s House seat

Former Utah Speaker of the House Greg Hughes and former state lawmaker and U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards both filed paperwork Thursday to run for the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Chris Stewart.

Stewart sent a resignation letter to Gov. Spencer Cox on Wednesday, and the governor announced that a special primary election would be held Sept. 5, and the general election to fill the 2nd District seat would be held Nov. 21.

In a press release, Edwards spoke about her 10 years of serving in the state Legislature and said she would focus on issues like health care, education, economic growth and environmental sustainability.

“I believe in Utah values and am committed to applying those principles to shape policies that benefit our community,” she said. “I am ready to leverage my experience and unwavering focus to serve the people of Utah at the federal level.”

Edwards had served on the editorial board for the Salt Lake Tribune, but her spokeswoman said she has resigned from that position.

On Facebook, Hughes announced he is running and said he is worried about debt, inflation and corporate handouts for “big Pharma and green energy.”

“The only way to stop this insanity is if capable, unwavering conservatives stand up and serve when they are needed,” he said.









