Donald Trump says he’s been charged for his handling of classified documents

Former President Donald Trump says he’s been indicted over his handling of classified documents and that he’s been summoned to appear next week at a Miami federal courthouse.

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the Biden administration told his attorneys he will be indicted. Trump defended himself and said President Biden also had classified documents in his possession.

The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Trump for holding onto classified documents and for obstructing the investigation into his handling of the documents.

Related New GOP contenders for 2024 aim directly at Trump

The AP reported Trump’s lawyers met with DOJ officials on Monday, where they argued against charges being filed.

Trump is also facing charges in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records, and he was recently found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay her $5 million in damages.

Trump’s legal woes come as he continues to hold the lead in the Republican 2024 presidential primary.

