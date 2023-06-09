BYU’s Kenneth Rooks wins steeplechase in NCAA championships showdown

In a showdown between the two fastest steeplechasers in the country, BYU’s Kenneth Rooks sprinted away from Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton on the final lap to claim a victory in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday night in Austin, Texas.

Rooks turned the showdown into a rout with a 64-second final lap, crossing the finish line with a time of 8:26.17, six seconds ahead of his rival. Hamilton, a runner-up for the second straight year, had a time of 8:32.18.

It was the Cougars’ first individual national championship in four years.

With a big boost from the distance races, BYU finished 10th in the team competition — the school’s best finish since eighth-place showings in 2019 and 2011. BYU’s 22.5 points came courtesy of Casey Clinger (third in the 10,000), Cameron Bates (eighth in the javelin), Ben Barton (eighth in the decathlon), Caleb Witsken (tied for sixth in the pole vault), Rooks (first in the steeplechase) and Dallin Shurts (seventh in the discus).

In 1985, BYU head coach Ed Eyestone won the national championships in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races in Austin, Texas, and since then the BYU men’s team has produced only 11 individual champions. The last one was claimed by Clayton Young in 2019 (also in Austin) in the 10,000, which ended a 10-year drought. Three of the last five individual championships have come in the steeplechase.

The stage was set for the Rooks-Hamilton clash when both produced nation-leading marks in the weeks leading up to the race. Rooks made headlines earlier this season when he recorded a time of 8:17.62, the second fastest ever by a collegian and the fastest time in the world at the time. It also broke a 46-year-old school record held by four-time Olympian Henry Marsh. Then a couple of weeks ago, Hamilton one-upped him. He ran 8:16.23 to surpass Rooks.

A few hours before Rooks and Hamilton met in the NCAA finals, Eyestone said, “Hamilton will either crank from the start or do a long hammer for home. ... I think Kenneth is prepared for either scenario.” Hamilton chose the second scenario. He and Rooks bided their time through the early laps, which were tactical and slow. Hamilton took the lead during the fifth lap and increased the pace, trying to shake the field with a long, sustained surge. He was still leading through the sixth lap and looked strong, but then Rooks pulled up to his shoulder and took the lead. He and Hamilton were running a close first and second heading into the final 400 meters, but on the far turn Rooks began the sprint for home and pulled away.

Shurts claimed the only other points for BYU on the final day of competition, placing seventh in the discus with a throw of 201 feet.

Later in the evening, Clinger, a junior from American Fork, competed in the 5,000-meter final, just 48 hours after his third-place performance in the 10,000, as did several of his rivals. Clinger, the BYU school record holder in the 5,000, finished 11th with a time of 14:12.54.

In other local news, Astley Davis, a junior at Southern Utah, placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 53 feet, 3⁄ 4 inches.

The women will take the stage Saturday for the final day of competition. Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi and Utah’s Emily Venters will compete in the 5,000-meter final after finishing 1-2 in the 10,000-meter final Thursday night. BYU’s Claire Seymour and Meghan Hunter will compete in the 800-meter final. They had the fourth- and fifth-fastest times in the semifinals. Teammate Lexy Hamilton also will compete in the steeplechase final.

