He wrote a No. 1 hit for Garth Brooks. Now, this singer is competing on ‘America’s Got Talent’

On a summer night last June, Mitch Rossell stood in the middle of Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium with his acoustic guitar, overwhelmed in the best possible way by his audience.

He was opening for Garth Brooks on the country superstar’s 2022 Stadium Tour, but as the opener, he hadn’t really expected much of an audience. But the enthusiastic Salt Lake crowd showed up well before Brooks took the stage — and it made Rossell emotional.

Now, Rossell is performing on an even bigger stage.

The country singer recently auditioned for “America’s Got Talent,” and moved the judges and audience to tears with one of his newest original songs, “Son,” which he said is “definitely the most personal thing I’ve ever written.”

Country singer Mitch Rossell performs ‘Son’ for ‘AGT’ 2023 audition

Before his audition, Rossell spoke with “AGT” producers about his upbringing in east Tennessee, where he often rode in the car with his dad and listened to country music. It was one of the biggest ways he bonded with his father, who bought him a guitar and encouraged him to play. But Rossell, 35, said he was “too rambunctious” as a kid and didn’t want to take the time to learn.

Rossell was 10 years old when he lost his father to what he described as a “freak accident” in the small town of Tellico Plains, Tennessee. A drunk driver hit his grandfather’s vehicle and sent him into the other lane, where Rossell’s father and grandmother-in-law were about to pass, Rossell said. All three lost their lives.

Wanting to maintain his connection with his father, Rossell committed to learning to play the guitar — “It was the only thing he ever really asked me to do,” he told “AGT” producers.

He began playing shows on weekends, started developing a name as a songwriter and caught the attention of Brooks.

Now, the singer-songwriter has brought his new song, “Son,” to the “AGT” stage. Rossell’s song reflects on his father’s death and how the birth of his own son has helped him heal.

They said my dad didn’t feel a thing



Well I wish I could say the same



Cause losing him, it left me cold



I was mad at God, couldn’t let it go



Then one blue sky morning



A brown eyed baby boy was born



and I looked outside and it started pouring



I swear they were daddy’s tears

The “AGT” audience was completely quiet as Rossell stood on the stage and strummed his guitar — something judge Simon Cowell noted as he called the performance a “sincere” and “brilliant” audition.

“You wrote a beautiful song there,” Heidi Klum said after Rossell received a massive standing ovation. “I feel like everyone in this room was feeling everything that you were singing.”

Mitch Rossell appears on “America’s Got Talent.” Trae Patton, NBC

Mandel, meanwhile, predicted the song would hit No. 1 on the iTunes country chart — and it did that and more. Rossell shared on Instagram how “Son” ended up hitting No. 1 on the iTunes all genres chart.

“I’m beyond blown away by all the love I’ve received from y’all around “Son,” Rossell shared in an Instagram post. “If y’all enjoyed what you heard on @agt, I really hope you’ll watch the music video. It’s hands down my favorite piece of content I’ve ever created.”

Rossell received an emphatic “yes” from all four “AGT” judges, sending him through to the next round of the competition.

Who is country singer Mitch Rossell?

Rossell has already found success as a songwriter. He penned Brooks’ No. 1 hit from 2017, “Ask Me How I Know” — which became Brooks’ first No. 1 hit in 10 years, according to Wide Open Country. Rossell also co-wrote three songs from Brooks’ 2020 album “Fun”: “That’s What Cowboys Do,” All Day Long” and “Dive Bar,” according to Rossell’s website.

A few months after joining Brooks’ tour, Rossell made his debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, where he performed “Son” and another single, “All I Need to See.” But before he got a chance to walk out and sing, Rossell got the surprise of a lifetime when Brooks stepped onto the stage to give him an introduction.

“This guy also is one of the greatest men I’ve ever gotten to be around in my life,” Brooks said of Rossell, according to American Songwriter. “Great father. Great husband. He’s got his head on straight. But the favorite thing about this guy that you’ll love, and I love, you’ll get it immediately how much this guy loves country music. This guy is a dream. It is my honor to introduce a great talent and an even greater friend.”

Brooks, and his wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, have long supported Rossell, and encouraged him to release his song, “Son.”

“Garth heard (‘Son’) pretty early on and he just absolutely loved it,” Rossell told People earlier this year. “Trisha said the same thing. They just have always thought that it’s a really powerful song. In fact, for a long time, they wanted me to get it out as soon as possible. I probably didn’t get it out as soon as they thought I should, but I don’t know. I wanted it to feel right in my gut.

“It’s terrifying in some ways to think about performing it on a regular basis,” he continued. “But I feel I have an obligation to help people with this song. This is the gift I was given, and if I’m not using it to try to make the people around me better, then I don’t think I’m using it right.”

