What one NFL draft expert says about new BYU QB Kedon Slovis

Much has been made about the growing number of quarterbacks BYU has sent to the NFL in recent years, with questions about whether new transfer signal caller Kedon Slovis can continue the trend next year.

Count one notable figure in the NFL draft process as someone who believes Slovis will do it.

On Friday morning, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy took to Twitter to break down why he believes Slovis is an NFL-caliber player.

Nagy noted that Slovis and Oregon’s Bo Nix were the only two quarterbacks in the country who got invited to this year’s Senior Bowl — a showcase for NFL scouts — who decided to return to college.

“People who claim “stats don’t lie” have no clue because they do in many cases when it comes to projecting college players to NFL,” Nagy wrote.

“Statistically, Slovis’ numbers on paper have declined in many areas (yards, comp %, TDs) since his breakout true frosh season at USC but his NFL talent tape is obvious when you put on (the) tape.”

Nagy called Slovis “one of most naturally accurate passers in (the) 2024 class” and wrote that NFL scouts “love his ball placement on midrange throws that are so critical in pro game. NFL is all about fitting ball into tight windows and Slovis has that skill.”

Lastly, Nagy pointed to Slovis’ toughness as a reason he believes the new Cougar will make it to the NFL.

“He got physically abused last year in some games (see Tennessee) and showed guts handling it,” Nagy wrote.

Nagy concluded by writing that BYU coach Kalani Sitake “getting Slovis to replace Vikings’ fifth-rounder and Senior Bowl alum Jaren Hall hasn’t been talked about nearly enough when it comes to best transfer portal acquisitions in (college football) this offseason.”