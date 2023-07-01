3-star cornerback Sammie Hunter commits to Utah

Utah football continues to add to its class of 2024.

The latest pledge comes from three-star cornerback Sammie Hunter, from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.

“Playing on the biggest stage is something that I really want and at Utah I know that’s something that I could do every year,” Hunter told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.

“They have won back to back Pac-12 championships and gotten to the Rose Bowl each of the last two years so that’s a huge stage. They win a lot of football games there, I love what coach Kyle Whittingham has done there and it’s a place where guys go to get developed. I’m not from the West Coast originally but I’ve fallen in love with it and this will be a short flight for my parents to come out and watch me play home games, too.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback had 21 total tackles and four pass deflections in his junior season at Chandler, according to his MaxPreps stats.

Hunter chose Utah over offers from Iowa State and Washington State.

He’s the fifth player to commit to Utah’s 2024 class, joining four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, three-star defensive lineman Vili Taufatofoa, three-star safety Jeilani Davis and three-star linebacker Hunter Andrews.

