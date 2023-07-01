Dante Exum is reportedly back in the NBA — with Dennis Lindsey

A former Utah Jazz lottery pick and a former Jazz general manager are reportedly reuniting in Texas.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 2014 No. 5 pick Dante Exum is returning to the NBA, signing a guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks and Dennis Lindsey, who is a Mavericks consultant.

Exum played in all 82 games in his rookie season with Utah, but his career was hampered by injuries. He missed the entire 2015-16 season with a knee injury, rebounded to play 66 games in 2016-17, but never played more than 42 games in the following six seasons.

He averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds with the Jazz, never living up to his lottery-pick status as he battled with injuries.

After being traded to Cleveland in 2019, he played in 30 total games over the next two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound guard found a career resurgence at Serbia’s KK Partizan, where he averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in EuroLeague play.

