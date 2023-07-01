Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Dante Exum is reportedly back in the NBA — with Dennis Lindsey

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Dante Exum is reportedly back in the NBA — with Dennis Lindsey
Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey squeezes Dante Exum.

Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey squeezes Dante Exum during a press conference about Exum, Derrick Favors and Raul Neto re-signing with the Utah Jazz at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 6, 2018. Exum is reportedly back in the NBA with Lindsey and the Dallas Mavericks.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A former Utah Jazz lottery pick and a former Jazz general manager are reportedly reuniting in Texas.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 2014 No. 5 pick Dante Exum is returning to the NBA, signing a guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks and Dennis Lindsey, who is a Mavericks consultant.

Exum played in all 82 games in his rookie season with Utah, but his career was hampered by injuries. He missed the entire 2015-16 season with a knee injury, rebounded to play 66 games in 2016-17, but never played more than 42 games in the following six seasons.

Related

He averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds with the Jazz, never living up to his lottery-pick status as he battled with injuries.

After being traded to Cleveland in 2019, he played in 30 total games over the next two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound guard found a career resurgence at Serbia’s KK Partizan, where he averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in EuroLeague play.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
The Jazz have some roster decisions to make this offseason
Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers
Joe Ingles, Georges Niang find new homes in NBA free agency
The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are reportedly working on a contract extension
Opinion: Jazz don’t need to make a big free agent splash. They need to play it safe
Sources: Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Jazz