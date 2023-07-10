Let’s get cooking — Amazon Prime Day deals on air fryers, KitchenAid mixers and more

If you’ve been eyeing a KitchenAid Mixer or an air fryer and waiting for them to go on sale, Amazon Prime Day might just be the time to purchase them.

Even though Amazon Prime Day is officially from Tuesday to Wednesday, there are some early deals and deals to watch over the next couple of days. Many products, from televisions to clothes, will be on sale.

Kitchen products are also on sale. Some deals may change quickly, so it’s important to keep an eye on a particular product you’d like to purchase. Here’s a look at some of the best deals on kitchen products.

KitchenAid mixer

A KitchenAid 4.5-quart mixer in either black or white is 15% off. It’s originally priced at $329.99, but it’s taken down to $279.99. These mixers can be used to do more than just mix together batter or knead dough. With attachments, shredding chicken can become easier and so can making pasta.

KitchenAid listed what its mixers can do on its website. The mixer can slice or julienne fruits and vegetables, grind meat, whip cream, make juice, make ice cream, shave ice and more. Some of these functions require an additional attachment not included in purchasing the basic model.

Some of the attachments, like the fresh prep slicer and shredder, are also on sale (in this case, 34% off), so it might be worth it to look into those as well.

Instant Pot Duo Plus

If you’re looking for a pressure cooker that can also make yogurt, cook rice, act as a slower cooker and more, then an Instant Pot Duo Plus might be the product for you.

The six quart model is 33% off and priced at $99.95. One reviewer (marked as a verified purchase) said, “I spent a week testing all the functions and could not be more pleased as of now. ... It’s a game changer all together, cuts cleaning time with pots and a stove top down to a few minutes, much quicker and easier.”

The Instant Pot Duo Plus can be used to make fresh yogurt, to quickly cook frozen chicken or to make a creamy soup.

Himalayan Chef pink salt

Himalayan Chef’s Himalayan pink salt is on sale for $14.44, which is 28% off its original price. Himalayan Chef on Amazon said about the fine grain salt, “Himalayan Chef Pink Himalayan salt is hand-chipped from the oldest salt mine of the Punjab region of Pakistan, near the foothills of the Himalayas. It is the purest salt on the earth.”

It can be used in cooking to add flavor to food, but it can also be used for baths to potentially soothe muscle aches (think of an epsom salt bath).

NutriBullet Juicer

While buying juice at the grocery store is convenient, there’s a sense of satisfaction that comes when making your own. The NutriBullet Juicer Pro is on sale for $127.94, which is a 20% discount.

The juicer has three different speeds and can also store fresh juice.

Crock Pot cast iron braiser

The sapphire blue Crock Pot iron braiser is on sale for 52% off at $48.20. Other colors may be more expensive, although they are still discounted.

This enamel pot can be used for braising meats and slow cooking soups. It’s good for recipes like bolognese, chicken noodle soup or braised beef.

Certified International Farmhouse soup/pasta bowls

A set of four soup or pasta bowls from Certified International Farmhouse is on sale for $39, which is 14% off.

These bowls have farm animals on them with a red line on the outside. Artist Danhui Nai came up with the design. The set of four bowls are 9.25 inches and are both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Poppi sparkling prebiotic sodas

Poppi soda is everywhere on TikTok. If you’ve wanted to try it, it’s expected to go on sale during Prime Day.

The prebiotic soda comes in a variety of different flavors, like orange, watermelon or raspberry rose. There’s even a classic cola flavor.

One reviewer (verified purchase) said, “In conclusion, Poppi sodas have truly revolutionized the soda game. They offer a healthy, amazing, and guilt-free alternative to traditional carbonated drinks. With their natural ingredients, essential nutrients, and delectable flavors, these sodas are a must-try for anyone seeking a refreshing beverage that supports their well-being.”

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer

When scrolling TikTok, it’s possible that you could see video after video of food influencers using air fryers to make crispy potatoes or quickly cook meat. The Instant Pot Vortex is on sale for $69.95, which is 46% off.

Part of the reason air fryers have become popular is their ability to make crunchy food without deep frying it.

In addition to air frying food, this product can also be used to roast food or broil food. It’s an especially good appliance if you live in a dorm room or small apartment without a traditional stovetop.

Bentgo Bento-style kids lunch box

Bento boxes can help you make some pretty yummy lunches. Since a bento box allows for a variety of different foods, it can help you pack a good lunch for children who like to have a little bit of everything. This kids bento box is on sale for $27.99 (30% off).

You can fill the bento box with lunches like chicken salad, crackers, apple slices and chocolate chips, or cheese and fruit, or a mini bagel, hard-boiled egg, fruit and yogurt.

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-piece glass storage containers with lids

Glass storage containers are great for meal prep. These meal prep containers are on sale for $39.95, which is 38% off.

Buying a set of them can make meal prep easier. There are different sizes for the different portions of food and they’re easy to stack.

