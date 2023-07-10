FDA called on to investigate content in Prime drinks, brand founded by Logan Paul and KSI

The current middle school status symbol is a beverage. Prime drinks, a beverage brand founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, are virally popular among preteens and teens. They come in brightly colored packaging, an array of sugary flavors — and have more than six times the amount of caffeine as a Coke.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., believes the beverage is being marketed to kids despite its massive amounts of caffeine. Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration on Sunday to investigate Prime drinks and warn parents of the “cauldron of caffeine” found in the beverage, reports The Associated Press.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it’s a beverage,” Schumer said, per AP. “But buyers and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

Prime drinks, marketed for its “bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help you refresh, replenish, and refuel,” was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and quickly became popular with kids. A 12-ounce can of Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, compared to a 12-ounce can of Red Bull, which contains 102 milligrams of caffeine.

“Who is the main target of Prime? It’s kids under 18,” Schumer said Sunday, per CBS News.

“Kids see it on their phones as they scroll, and then they actually have a need for it.” Schumer continued. “And the problem here is that the product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame.”

Each Prime energy drink is clearly labeled with a warning: “not recommended for children under 18.” The brand sells a different drink, Prime Hydration, which contains zero sugar and is caffeine-free.

But Schumer noted in his message to the FDA that there was little noticeable difference in the marketing and packaging of the two drinks, per AP. So some parents could be under the impression they are purchasing the hydration beverage, only to get their children the highly-caffeinated energy drink.

The high caffeine content and similar packaging between drinks prompted some schools in the U.K. and Australia to send parents warnings about the beverages or ban them altogether.

Maryborough State High School in Queensland, Australia, issued a ban on energy drinks, reports the BBC.

“There are some new energy or hydration drinks that have recently hit the market ... some of which have 4 times the caffeine or stimulant as ‘regular’ energy drinks,” the school said, per the BBC.

“These can cause significant concerns in students with (potentially unidentified) health issues,” it added.

Prime took off on TikTok and in middle school halls soon after being released by Paul and KSI.

When KSI learned that Prime was being banned in some schools, he responded on Twitter, saying, “To counter this blatant wrongdoing, we’ll be sending a truckload of Prime to this school and many other schools.”

Kids are seen on TikTok boasting about how much Prime they have and begging their parents for it — both the hydration drink and the energy drink are popular.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says there is “no proven safe dose of caffeine for children,” and advises against caffeine consumption for kids under 12. For kids between 12-18, it suggests limiting daily caffeine intake to less than 100 milligrams.

Prime drinks has not responded to Schumer’s call on the FDA to investigate the beverages.