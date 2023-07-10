Threads becomes fastest growing app in decades

The Meta app introduced by Mark Zuckerberg is breaking records with the number of downloads just days after the social media platform launched on July 5.

Data that Sensor Tower and data.ai gave to Time identified Threads as the most downloaded non-game app during its launch day in decades, with around 30 million downloads. For reference, it took Instagram 15 months to reach that amount of users and even longer for TikTok.

By Friday Threads had more than doubled and reached 70 million downloads, as the Deseret News reported, and was well on its way toward breaking a record. Zuckerberg said it was “way beyond our expectations.”

Just five days after the launch, the app reached 100 million downloads and became the fastest-growing app ever — even breaking ChatGPT’s recent record of accumulating that amount of downloads in two months, Forbes reported.

It's uncertain how the app will continue to grow considering that its treading ground that no other app has reached this fast.

Kevin Driscoll, who is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia’s department of Media Studies, told Time that for social media platforms, the “main focus is growth and scale and early user acquisition.” Threads seems to be doing well on that bit so far. But Driscoll also said that with the focus on a strong start, “there isn’t as much talk about long-term sustainability.”