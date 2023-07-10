Why is France in chaos? Here’s what you need to know

Paris and other cities in France have been erupting in protests following a police shooting of a teenage boy in a suburb outside Paris.

Some of the protests have turned violent and “Chaos, destruction and confrontations have led to curfews in some towns around the capital,” CNN reported.

What caused the protests in France?

Two weeks ago on June 27, Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old of Algerian descent, was shot and killed by police following a traffic stop. At least 2,000 people have been detained throughout the unrest since, per CNN.

The officer who shot Merzouk is currently being formally investigated for voluntary homicide

Paris police banned planned demonstrations temporarily for a “context of tensions,” but protesters demonstrated anyway on Saturday in central Paris.

“We still enjoy freedom of expression in France, but freedom of assembly, in particular, is under threat”, Felix Bouvarel, a health worker at the gathering, told Reuters.

The demonstration Saturday was initiated by Adama Traore’s family, who was “a Black Frenchman whose death in police custody in 2016 has been marked by annual protests since,” per Reuters.

How France is prepping for possible demonstrations

France also banned the sale, possession and transport of any “pyrotechnic articles” or fireworks in preparation for July 14th celebration of Bastille Day, France’s national day.

The use of fireworks by some during the protests escalated the situation the most and “included some of France’s worst urban violence for almost 20 years,” according to BBC.

The country would also be deploying “massive” security efforts “to protect the French during these two sensitive days,” Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told BBC.

Is it safe to visit France right now?

It’s unclear yet how much longer the protests will last and if they will escalate. The U.S. State Department released a security alert on June 29 that said, “US citizens should avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity as they can turn violent and result in clashes,” per CNN.

Some cities are enforcing curfews and limiting public transportation, so those planning a trip to France should be aware of that before embarking to the country.

