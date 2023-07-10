Utes receive commitment from 4-star wide receiver David Washington

Kyle Whittingham’s Utah program picked up a significant commitment on the offensive side of the ball Monday, with wide receiver David Washington announcing he will play for the Utes.

The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect from Nevada is rated the No. 65 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Three of the major recruiting services — 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN — rate Washington more in the neighborhood of a top 50 WR prospect, though, and have Washington rated as a four-star prospect.

Washington went to Utah on an official visit on June 9 and also took official visits to fellow Pac-12 schools UCLA, Cal and Oregon State in the past two months, according to 247 Sports. He holds offers from more than a dozen Power Five programs, per 247 Sports.

Related Few programs are expected to win more games than Utah this season

“The coaching staff being there for a while, the stability of the program, (Utah wide receivers) coach Alvis Whitted and what he has produced, those were all big things I looked at when making my decision,” Washington told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo on why he committed to Utah.

“I know I can go there and be developed. Something that stood out to me on my visit was just watching their highlights and just envisioning how I could fit into that offense.”

Over the past two seasons, Washington caught 86 passes for 1,496 yards and nine touchdowns for Arbor View High in Las Vegas, according to MaxPreps.

“Culture means everything to me, and I can’t wait to leave my mark as a Ute,” Washington said in a video he shared on social media.

Washington is the sixth commit in Utah’s 2024 recruiting class and second offensive commit, along with Corner Canyon High four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson.

The receiver mentioned Wilson when discussing his commitment with 247 Sports.

“I’m really excited about my role on the field and about being developed. I know this team can build me into a Pac-12-leading receiver, so I’m looking forward to coming in and learning from guys that have done it. Being in the same class as Isaac Wilson is great and we are going to get something going,” he told Angulo.

