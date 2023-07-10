Devin Lloyd holds free football camp for military children in Georgia

Former Utah football star Devin Lloyd is giving back to military children.

Lloyd, whose father and mother both served in the military, held a free youth football camp at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

“I believe in service. I believe that we are all on this earth to serve one anotherand help one another. Growing up in a military household is very near and dear to my heart. Any opportunity that I have, I am going to take advantage of it,” Lloyd said, per WTOC 11 News.

“My dad would go on deployments and be gone for long lengths of time, so I understand the difficulty of growing up in a military household and everything that comes with it.”

Over 150 military children attended the camp.

“I really wanted to come out here and give that opportunity to kids. I didn’t really have that opportunity. I’d say in high school I went to camps, but that was just to compete for a scholarship. I think this youth camp is great and I think they can take a lot from it,” Lloyd said.

In his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lloyd — the No. 27 pick of the 2022 NFL draft — totaled 115 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while starting in 15 of 17 games for the Jaguars, who won the AFC South for the first time since 2017.

Lloyd reflected on his military upbringing in an interview while at Utah in 2019.

“He just taught me a lot of good values, core values and everything you need to be successful in life,” Lloyd said of his father Joe in 2019.