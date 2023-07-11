It’s really hot — here’s how to get your free Slurpee at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is officially 96 years old — and the store is giving out free Slurpees to celebrate. Enjoy the drink in an updated cup that shows a new logo and vibrant colors for a modern twist (no pun intended).

How to get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven

On July 11, customers who show up at a participating 7-Eleven, Stripes or Speedway location can get a free small Slurpee (while supplies last), per USA Today.

And the deals don’t stop there. Since July 1, 7-Eleven has also been offering its loyalty members $1 food deals, including the Big Bite Hot Dog, pizza slices and more, according to the news release. This promotion runs through Free Slurpee Day, and new and existing loyalty members can access it by downloading the 7-Eleven and Speedy Rewards apps from the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting 7Eleven.com or Speedway.com.

But anyone can get a free Slurpee drink on the day of, 7-Eleven announced, no loyalty membership or app needed.

“To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer, said in a statement.

What Slurpee flavors are at 7-Eleven?

Customers can choose from popular flavors like Cherry and Coca-Cola, or limited-edition flavors like Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and Hibiscus Lemonade, according to a company news release.

This July marks the 21st consecutive year of the free Slurpee promotion, USA Today reported. Even in 2020 and 2021, amid the pandemic, customers were given a coupon to redeem a free Slurpee any time throughout the month of July, the Deseret News previously reported.