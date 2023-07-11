Need some new tech? Here are the best Prime Day tech deals

Looking to make most of Prime Day 2023? There’s no better time to stock up on, or try out, the latest tech.

Maybe your kid needs a new laptop for school. Or maybe you just really need a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Whatever the reason, here are this year’s best Prime Day tech deals. Get ready for some serious saving.

The best Prime Day tech deals

Price: $159.99.

Some of the most popular — and highly-rated — headphones out there are over 50% off. Beats come in a variety of fun colors and offer 22 hours of battery life. Snag a pair and drown out the sound of your kids fighting.

Price: $279.99.

Apple Watch Series 8, Mac’s latest Apple Watch, is 30% off on Prime Day. The latest Apple watch comes in four colors and offers “advanced health features,” such as temperature sensing, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring and more.

Price: $69.99.

This little speaker packs a serious punch. If you need music for a backyard BBQ or a dance night with your family, give the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom a try. It also provides 14 hours of battery life.

Price: $89.99.

Perfect for the voracious reader in your life, the Kindle Paperwhite is 36% off. The newest Paperwhite boasts 10 weeks of battery life, 20% faster page turns, adjustable warm light and so much more.

Price: $84.99.

Google Nest Thermostat is the ultimate low-maintenance, hands-free thermostat. Not only does it control the temperature in your home, but you can control it from anywhere (via laptop, phone or tablet) and it will suggest ways you can save money with your thermostat use.

Price: $159.99.

This mega-TV is a great, cheap smart TV option. The Pioneer Smart Fire TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, crystal-clear picture quality and voice remote control with Alexa.

Price: $184.99.

If you want to get the most out of your laptop, the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro is a great option. Use your laptop in four modes, with a detachable keyboard and adjustable kickstand.

Price: $29.99.

Both convenient and safe, the Blink Video Doorbell is a great addition to any home. You can answer your door, no matter where you are, via smartphone and get alerts when the doorbell detects motion. It also works with Alexa.

Price: $599.99.

Between kids, pets and everything in between, who has the time to give your home a thorough sweep? That’s where the Roomba comes in handy. iRobot’s most powerful vacuum yet, it offers a “superior 3-Stage Cleaning System” and 40 times the suction power.

Price: $41.99.

With so many devices to charge, you only have so many outlets to use. Enter the Anker 525 Charging Station. You can power up to seven devices at the same time — and charge them quickly.