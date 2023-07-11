Facebook Twitter
How Utah will be involved in this year’s MLB All-Star Game

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
The logo for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Seattle, is unveiled Friday, July 22, 2022, at T-Mobile Park before a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros in Seattle. F-35s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah will perform a flyover before the All-Star Game.

Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

There is an effort underway to land a Major League Baseball team in Utah potentially within the next several years, but on Tuesday night, the state will be a center of attention at least for a few moments at MLB’s All-Star Game.

During the performance of the national anthem before the game, four F-35s from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base will perform a flyover at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The 388th Fighter Wing, which operates the four F-35s that will be used, announced on Monday that they had arrived in Seattle.

The official Twitter account of Sen. Mitt Romney took note of Monday’s announcement Tuesday morning, writing, “Tonight’s @MLB #AllStarGame will feature a few special guests—four F-35s from Utah’s @HAFB’s @388fw will participate in a flyover above @TMobilePark during the national anthem! Looking forward to this patriotic moment to kick off a hallmark game of American’s favorite pastime.”

The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. MDT and will air on Fox.

