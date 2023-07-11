How to watch Big 12 football media days

BYU has put the days of independence behind it with the school’s admission into the Big 12 Conference, and with it go the days of the school holding its own football media day.

This week, the Cougars will participate in the Big 12 football media days for the first time.

Big 12 football media days

When: Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13.

Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13. Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. TV: ESPNU.

ESPNU. Streaming: ESPN+.

What to watch for during Big 12 football media days

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Wednesday



11 a.m. MDT : Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s address. Yormark will field questions from reporters, with expansion talk, the four new teams joining the conference and next year’s departure of Texas and Oklahoma among the topics he’s expected to discuss.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s address. Yormark will field questions from reporters, with expansion talk, the four new teams joining the conference and next year’s departure of Texas and Oklahoma among the topics he’s expected to discuss. Noon: Head coach and player availability for Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. BYU is scheduled to be on the podium at 2:50 p.m., starting with coach Kalani Sitake and followed by BYU players.

Thursday



7:30 a.m.: Team availability for Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCF and West Virginia.

For BYU fans

The Deseret News will have BYU football beat writer Jay Drew at the event. Follow him at @drewjay on Twitter for updates throughout the day. Deseret News contributor Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannTV) will also be at media days.

BYUtv will broadcast its daily Cougar sports show — BYU Sports Nation — live from Dallas on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

Who is representing each school at Big 12 football media days

Baylor



Coach Dave Aranda.

QB Blake Shapen.

TE Drake Dabney.

WR Josh Cameron.

DL TJ Franklin.

LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU



Coach Kalani Sitake.

QB Kedon Slovis.

WR Kody Epps.

LB Ben Bywater.

DE Tyler Batty.

P Ryan Rehkow.

Cincinnati



Coach Scott Satterfield.

QB Emory Jones.

DB Deshawn Pace.

DL Jowon Briggs.

DL Dontay Corleone.

Houston



Coach Dana Holgerson.

DL Nelson Ceaser.

OL Jack Freeman.

LB Hasaan Hypolite.

OL Patrick Paul.

Iowa State



Coach Matt Campbell.

WR Jaylin Noel.

DB Beau Freyler.

DB T.J. Tampa.

LB Gerry Vaughn.

Kansas



Coach Lance Leipold.

QB Jalon Daniels.

RB Devin Neal.

LB Rich Miller.

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Kansas State



Coach Chris Klieman.

QB Will Howard.

OL Cooper Beebe.

LB Daniel Green.

S Kobe Savage.

Oklahoma



Coach Brent Venables.

QB Dillon Gabriel.

WR Drake Stoops.

DL Jonah Laulu.

LB Danny Stutsman.

Oklahoma State



Coach Mike Gundy.

LB Collin Oliver.

CB Korie Black.

WR Brennan Presley.

OL Preston Wilson.

TCU



Coach Sonny Dykes.

S Bud Clark.

OL Brandon Coleman.

LB Jamoi Hodge.

CB Josh Newton.

TE Jared Wiley.

Texas



Coach Steve Sarkisian.

QB Quinn Ewers.

WR Jordan Whittington.

WR Xavier Worthy.

LB Jaylan Ford.

DB Jahdae Barron.

Texas Tech



Coach Joey McGuire.

QB Tyler Shough.

WR Jerand Bradley.

RB Tahj Brooks.

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings.

UCF



Coach Guz Malzahn.

WR Javon Baker.

DT Ricky Barber.

QB John Rhys Plumlee.

DE Josh Celiscar.

OL Lokahi Pauole.

West Virginia

