Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 
How to watch Big 12 football media days

BYU — along with fellow newcomers Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — will participate for the first time in the Big 12 event

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will address the media during the 2023 Big 12 football media days.

LM Otero, Associated Press

BYU has put the days of independence behind it with the school’s admission into the Big 12 Conference, and with it go the days of the school holding its own football media day.

This week, the Cougars will participate in the Big 12 football media days for the first time.

Big 12 football media days

  • When: Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13.
  • Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.
  • TV: ESPNU. 
  • Streaming: ESPN+.

What to watch for during Big 12 football media days

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Wednesday

  • 11 a.m. MDT: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s address. Yormark will field questions from reporters, with expansion talk, the four new teams joining the conference and next year’s departure of Texas and Oklahoma among the topics he’s expected to discuss.
  • Noon: Head coach and player availability for Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. BYU is scheduled to be on the podium at 2:50 p.m., starting with coach Kalani Sitake and followed by BYU players.

Thursday

  • 7:30 a.m.: Team availability for Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCF and West Virginia.

For BYU fans

  • The Deseret News will have BYU football beat writer Jay Drew at the event. Follow him at @drewjay on Twitter for updates throughout the day. Deseret News contributor Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannTV) will also be at media days.
  • BYUtv will broadcast its daily Cougar sports show — BYU Sports Nation — live from Dallas on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

Who is representing each school at Big 12 football media days

Baylor

  • Coach Dave Aranda.
  • QB Blake Shapen.
  • TE Drake Dabney.
  • WR Josh Cameron.
  • DL TJ Franklin.
  • LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU

  • Coach Kalani Sitake.
  • QB Kedon Slovis.
  • WR Kody Epps.
  • LB Ben Bywater.
  • DE Tyler Batty.
  • P Ryan Rehkow.

Cincinnati

  • Coach Scott Satterfield.
  • QB Emory Jones.
  • DB Deshawn Pace.
  • DL Jowon Briggs.
  • DL Dontay Corleone.

Houston

  • Coach Dana Holgerson.
  • DL Nelson Ceaser.
  • OL Jack Freeman.
  • LB Hasaan Hypolite.
  • OL Patrick Paul.

Iowa State

  • Coach Matt Campbell.
  • WR Jaylin Noel.
  • DB Beau Freyler.
  • DB T.J. Tampa.
  • LB Gerry Vaughn.

Kansas

  • Coach Lance Leipold.
  • QB Jalon Daniels.
  • RB Devin Neal.
  • LB Rich Miller.
  • S Kenny Logan Jr.

Kansas State

  • Coach Chris Klieman.
  • QB Will Howard.
  • OL Cooper Beebe.
  • LB Daniel Green.
  • S Kobe Savage.

Oklahoma

  • Coach Brent Venables.
  • QB Dillon Gabriel.
  • WR Drake Stoops.
  • DL Jonah Laulu.
  • LB Danny Stutsman.

Oklahoma State

  • Coach Mike Gundy.
  • LB Collin Oliver.
  • CB Korie Black.
  • WR Brennan Presley.
  • OL Preston Wilson.

TCU

  • Coach Sonny Dykes.
  • S Bud Clark.
  • OL Brandon Coleman.
  • LB Jamoi Hodge.
  • CB Josh Newton.
  • TE Jared Wiley.

Texas

  • Coach Steve Sarkisian.
  • QB Quinn Ewers.
  • WR Jordan Whittington.
  • WR Xavier Worthy.
  • LB Jaylan Ford.
  • DB Jahdae Barron.

Texas Tech

  • Coach Joey McGuire.
  • QB Tyler Shough.
  • WR Jerand Bradley.
  • RB Tahj Brooks.
  • DL Tony Bradford Jr.
  • DL Jaylon Hutchings.

UCF

  • Coach Guz Malzahn.
  • WR Javon Baker.
  • DT Ricky Barber.
  • QB John Rhys Plumlee.
  • DE Josh Celiscar.
  • OL Lokahi Pauole.

West Virginia

  • Coach Neal Brown.
  • OL Zach Frazier.
  • OL Doug Nester.
  • DL Sean Martin.
  • LB Lee Kpogba.
  • DB Aubrey Burks.

