Elton John’s farewell tour came to Utah 4 years ago. Now, he’s (probably) played his last show

He played his last U.S. show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium eight months ago, and his final U.K. show at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Now, after five years, more than 300 shows across five continents, and several Gucci suits, Elton John’s massive farewell tour has reached the end.

Elton John concludes ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

The legendary performer concluded his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour — which caps a 50-plus year career — in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8. And despite a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the tour found remarkable success and recently became the first to make more than $900 million, NPR reported.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years,” the 76-year-old artist said in a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly. “And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show.”

Elton John gestures out at the audience as he performs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

During his final show — which included hits like “Philadelphia Freedom” and “Your Song” — John thanked his fans for their ongoing support and confirmed that he is done touring, The Guardian reported. But that doesn’t mean the Rocket Man is done performing live — he told fans at his final show that he may do a “one-off thing” in the future, although it would be “miles away,” per The Guardian.

Revisiting Elton John’s Utah show

John’s farewell show — a nearly three-hour production — came through Salt Lake City in all of its glittery glory on Sept. 4, 2019.

It took only the first chord of “Bennie and the Jets” for the bespectacled, bedazzled John to hook his crowd, the Deseret News reported. And as the high-energy night went on, with John’s voice in great shape, many fans were likely wondering if he was really nearing the end of the yellow brick road.

Fans cheer between songs as Elton John performs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Like his final show — and probably every show in between — John was very aware of, and grateful for, his fans at the Salt Lake concert. Between songs, the performer would briefly rise from his piano bench to egg on his fans, emphatically pointing and gesturing to them throughout the night. Many times he bowed, mouthed the words “thank you” and let the deafening cheers wash over him.

“I’ve seen amazing places, I’ve met amazing people and I’ve been lucky enough to play music all that time,” John told thousands of fans at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, per Deseret News. “Without you, I mean diddly-squat. You buy the records, you bought the 8-tracks, the cassettes, the CDs, the DVDs, the merchandise, but most of all, you bought the tickets to the shows.”

John put on a nonstop, sweat-inducing spectacle in Salt Lake City, but after more than two hours, he spoke with his fans about his decision to bring his touring life to an end.

“The greatest thrill for me is to play to another human being and get a response. And I deem it fairly accurate to say that you have responded so brilliantly. And I will never, ever forget you. You’re in my soul, you’re embedded in me,” he told his fans, per Deseret News. “I have another life to live now. I never thought in my life I’d have a family of my own, but I do now. And that family needs me, so this is why I’m doing this final tour, to say goodbye and thank you. … Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given me.”

A standing ovation followed, and for 40 seconds, the crowd cheered as John removed his glittery green glasses to wipe away tears.

‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ somehow took on greater meaning — a poignant reminder to fans that although John is saying farewell, it doesn’t mean his music has to fade away, I wrote in a review for Deseret News.



But even still, as photos of a young John at the piano and highlights from his career flashed across the screen while he sang ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ there was a sense of finality. As well-deserved as his retirement may be, John’s Salt Lake show was proof that the world is losing a masterful live performer, although there’s always hope he’ll one day join the ranks of performers who have reclaimed the stage following a farewell tour.



But I think it’s going to be a long, long time before that happens.