Krispy Kreme is celebrating 86 years in business by selling a dozen doughnuts for 86 cents

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday with a sweet deal.

On Friday, July 14, Krispy Kreme will celebrate 86 years in business by offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of a regular-priced dozen doughnuts. The deal is available in-shop or online with the promo code 86YEARS, reports People.

The deal varies depending on where the doughnuts are purchased. In-store customers can buy four 86-cent dozens but online customers are limited to one 86-cent dozen.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, global chief band officer for Krispy Kreme, per Business Wire. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph on July 13, 1937. Rudolph purchased a recipe for delicious yeast raised doughnuts from a New Orleans French chef and began selling the doughnuts to local grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to the official Krispy Kreme website. Passersby could smell the scent of cooking doughnuts in the streets and began asking if they could buy hot doughnuts. So Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and started selling doughnuts directly to customers.

More than eight decades later, customers still look for the “Hot Now” sign in hopes they can score a warm original glazed doughnut. Krispy Kreme has hundreds of international locations and sells a wide variety of flavors such as Caramel Kreme Crunch, Oreo Cookies and Kreme and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

How much are Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

A dozen regularly priced Krispy Kreme doughnuts costs between $8 and $14 depending on where you live and the doughnuts you purchase. A single original glazed doughnut is 99 cents.

Krispy Kreme offers deals throughout the year. In previous years, it has offered free doughnuts on Halloween, the Fourth of July and on National Doughnut Day.