Hallmark is launching a Christmas-themed cruise (no, really)

Attention, all Hallmarkies: it is time to pack your bags for the “Jolliest Vacation Ever!”

The Hallmark Channel announced its first ever Christmas-themed cruise to set sail in November 2024. Devoted Hallmark fans will be immersed in the world of holiday magic, complete with fan-favorite Hallmark stars and cheesy holiday activities.

Through a partnership with theme cruise charter company Sixthman, Hallmark fans will embark on the holiday celebration of a lifetime.

“Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars,” said Jeff Cuellar, vice president of events, marketing and community for Sixthman, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

Here is everything we know about the Hallmark Channel cruise.

Hallmark cruise passengers will experience a winter wonderland

The Hallmark cruise will be hosted on the Norwegian Gem, which will be decked out to look like a Hallmark-esque winter wonderland.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s vice president of consumer products, said in a press release for the cruise, per People.

Passengers will have the opportunity to participate in holiday-themed activities such as ugly sweater contests, Christmas cookie decorating, Christmas Carol-oke, Hallmark movie marathons, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday crafts and wine tastings, according to Hallmark.

Every guest will also be invited to a ship-exclusive world premiere for a new Hallmark Christmas movie

The Norwegian Gem boasts several amenities, such as a swimming pool, spa, casino, sports court and fitness center.

Fans will interact with Hallmark actors

Christmas dreams are coming true. During the voyage, fans will be given the opportunity to interact with Hallmark stars.

Guest will have the chance to participate in photo ops with Hallmark actors on board, participate in activities with Hallmark stars — such as games and cherished traditions — and sit through panels where actors discuss what it is like to create the magic of a Hallmark movie.

The Norwegian Gem departs from Miami

Passengers will board the Norwegian Gem and hit the open waters from Nov. 5-9, 2024. Departing from Miami, the ship will take passengers to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hallmark fans can join the pre-sale now

Hallmarkies interested in embarking on the Hallmark-themed cruise are invited to join the presale starting now until July 19 to receive priority booking before the general public. Joining the presale does not obligate any future payment, it just offers fans the opportunity to book a ticket before the general public. Booking opens to the public on July 21 at noon MDT.

Hallmark is also offering three payment plans: payment in full, automatic monthly billing and a manual payment plan.

Hallmark cruise itinerary

Here is a little of the holiday joy guests can expect from the Hallmark cruise.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Depart from Miami, “Light the Night” sail away ceremony.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Day at sea, cookie decorating, Hallmark movie marathon.

Thursday, Nov. 7: Explore Nassau, Hallmark Movie premiere.

Friday, Nov. 8: Day at sea, activities with Hallmark stars, Christmas crafts workshop.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Arrive back in Miami, Florida.

