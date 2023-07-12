Live coverage: News from Big 12 football media days

A new era for BYU football kicks off at the Big 12 football media days, which are being held Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Will Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark talk about conference expansion?

What do schools think of newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, as well as outgoing members Texas and Oklahoma?

Follow along throughout the day for news and notes around the league.

