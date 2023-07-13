How to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s international tour shows

Taylor Swift is at it again. This time, she broke Ticketmaster in Europe. Fans trying to get tickets to The Eras Tour shows in European cities were stuck waiting for hours with a glitchy system, with many left ticketless after the whole experience.

Ticketmaster claims a third-party provider was responsible for disrupting the European ticket sales Tuesday but did not name it. Ultimately, it halted sales of tickets for the three shows in Paris, France, and three shows in Lyon, France, saying tickets are still available and it will try again later, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Swift recently announced 48 new shows in cities around the world, in addition to her 52-date leg she is currently performing in the U.S.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Swift’s Era’s Tour could “become the biggest in history, with the potential to gross over $1 billion,” breaking the record for global concert tours that Elton John currently holds, per the Journal.

Getting tickets to a Taylor Swift concert might feel like a nearly impossible feat at this point. Here’s all of her international shows and what we know about getting tickets for each location.

Taylor Swift shows in Latin America

Sabrina Carpenter is opening for each of the shows on Swift’s Latin America leg of The Eras Tour. For the Mexico City shows, fans were required to preregister on Ticketmaster and received a notification letting them know if they became a verified fan or if they were placed on the waiting list. Those who were verified received a text code in order to log on and order tickets for the shows. In Argentina, to get tickets for the show, fans were required to prove Argentine citizenship with their ticket purchase.

For Brazilian fans, a presale started June 6, and general sale ticket purchases were made at the Alianz Parque stadium in São Paulo. Fans began camping out days before the sale in order to secure their purchase, Insider reported.

Since ticket sales have passed for Latin American shows, those looking to get to the show can either find someone they know who is selling a ticket or head to third-party vendors Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek and TicketCity.



Thursday, Aug. 24 — Mexico City, Mexico.

Friday, Aug. 25 — Mexico City, Mexico.

Saturday, Aug. 26 — Mexico City, Mexico.

Sunday, Aug. 27 — Mexico City, Mexico.

Thursday, Nov. 9 — Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Friday, Nov. 10 — Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Saturday, Nov. 11 — Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Friday, Nov. 17 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sunday, Nov. 19 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Friday, Nov. 24 — São Paulo, Brazil.

Saturday, Nov. 25 — São Paulo, Brazil.

Sunday, Nov. 26 — São Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor Swift shows in Asia

All six Singapore shows have sold out, and most tickets for the Tokyo shows have sold out on Ticketmaster. But some packages are still for sale. As of right now, ticket prices for the Singapore and Tokyo shows have remained fairly low in comparison to the skyrocketing prices for many of the shows in the U.S., so you may want to act fast or hold off, depending on how you think the market will go as the shows get closer.

You can also check out third-party vendors Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek and TicketCity.



Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan.

Saturday, March 2, 2024 — Singapore.

Sunday, March 3, 2024 — Singapore.

Monday, March 4, 2024 — Singapore.

Thursday, March 7, 2024 — Singapore.

Friday, March 8, 2024 — Singapore.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 — Singapore.

Taylor Swift shows in Australia

General ticket sales went live on Friday, June 30, while pre-sale tickets and VIP packages went live Wednesday, June 28. A whopping four million Australian fans fought the great war to get the 450,000 tickets available to the country, BBC reported.

While general sales have passed, those looking to secure their seat for the February shows can head to third-party vendors Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek and TicketCity.



Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 — Melbourne, Australia.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 — Melbourne, Australia.

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 — Sydney, Australia.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 — Sydney, Australia.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 — Sydney, Australia.

Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 — Sydney, Australia.

Taylor Swift shows in Europe

Ticketmaster is trying again with some of the shows in Paris and Lyon, but most of the shows went live on Ticketmaster earlier this week. Paramore will be the opening act on the European leg of the tour. Unless you’re a verified fan on Ticketmaster for either the Paris or Lyon shows, you can reserve your seat using a third-party site like Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek and TicketCity.

