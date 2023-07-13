Have the Utah Jazz had the nerdiest offseason in the NBA?

Much was made last week of the unique offer sheet that the Utah Jazz signed Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed to before Philadelphia ultimately matched it.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s John Hollinger ranked it as the nerdiest move of the entire NBA offseason.

As has been widely reported, the Jazz signed Reed to an offer that had just next season guaranteed, but would be guaranteed for two additional seasons if the team he was on makes the second round of the playoffs next season.

With where the two franchises are, there’s little question that Philadelphia is more likely to make the second round of the playoffs next season, so Utah was trying to put Philadelphia in a tough spot if it wanted to match the offer.

Calling the move “a clear winner for the nerdiest,” Hollinger wrote that “Reed’s deal is my favorite nerd move of the summer because it’s a one-off that is unlikely to be copied much in future years.”

Hollinger wrote that such an offer sheet won’t likely be repeated too often for two reasons. “First, the differential between the Sixers’ ambitions and Utah’s won’t always be in play,” he wrote, and “Second, it’s incredibly rare for an offer sheet to contain non-guaranteed money of any kind, and realistically it would only happen to a player like Reed, who is projected to play a relatively minor role.”