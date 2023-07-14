National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, but some of these deals run all week

Beat the scorching heat and save some money on ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, but some of these deals run all weekend or all week long. Whether you’re looking for a Frosty or some Cold Stone, there’s a wide variety of deals.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best deals for National Ice Cream Day.

Baskin-Robbins

Looking to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a group of family members or friends? Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $20 or more at participating locations. The deal runs from July 16 to July 22. Use the code SEIZETHEYAY to redeem.

Visit Baskin-Robbins’ website for more details.

Cold Stone Creamery

Are you part of the My Cold Stone Club Rewards program? If so, here’s a deal to watch out for. On July 14, members of the club will receive a special offer, which will be valid from July 14 to July 20.

The company has other deals this month. According to a press release, “First, My Cold Stone Club Rewards members will get .99 cent delivery on any order of $20 or more when they order on ColdStoneCreamery.com or the official Cold Stone app through July 31. Second, guests can get a $5 bonus e-gift card when they purchase $25 or more in gift cards on ColdStoneCreamery.com through July 31.”

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen has a mysterious deal coming on July 16. The company hasn’t announced what the deal is, but said on its website to have the DQ app downloaded on your phone. The deal is exclusive to the app and can be redeemed both via mobile order and in store.

Friendly’s

On July 16, Friendly’s is offering the first 88 guests at participating locations a free limited-edition shirt and a $0.88 single scoop cone. See Restaurant News for more details.

Insomnia Cookies

This cookie delivery chain is also celebrating National Ice Cream Day. From July 14 to July 16, the company is offering a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase. The deal’s available at participating locations and to redeem in person, you need to mention the deal.

See Insomnia Cookies’ website for more details.

Wendy’s

This started on July 13 and runs through July 16. With the purchase of a small french fry, you can receive a small Frosty for free at participating locations, per Food and Wine.

Yonutz

This deal is especially for the Beehive State. On July 16, the Farmington-based national donut and ice cream company is debuting its new menu offerings. Starting at 2 p.m., the first 50 customers will receive complimentary Create Yo! Own SMASHED Ice Cream treat, according to a press release sent to the Deseret News. The deal will be available at participating stores nationwide.

Bonus: DoorDash Offer

DoorDash is launching a National Ice Cream Day offer. During the week, if you purchase two pints of Talenti, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike, you get $5 off, per Good Morning America.

