Utah deputies killed 3 days after getting married lived life to the fullest

Two Davis County sheriff's deputies killed in a motorcycle crash just three days after they were married were remembered Friday as people with big hearts who lived their lives to the fullest and always made time for family.

A memorial service was held Friday for Cpl. Steven Lewis, 54, and deputy Jennifer Turner, 39, at the Dee Events Center.

The two were married on June 30. But just three days later on July 3, while off duty, they were involved in a crash while riding a motorcycle on South Weber Drive near 725 East after investigators say they apparently had difficulty negotiating a curve and hit another vehicle.

Lewis, who previously served in the U.S. Army for six years, joined the sheriff's office in 2018. Turner joined in 2020. Both have three children from previous relationships.

On Friday, the couple were remembered for living their lives to the fullest.

Karissa Lewis remembered her father as "one hell of a host. He loved the gathering of his loved ones for food, drink and just time together."

If they went to the movies, Lewis said it became an event and her father would buy popcorn and drinks for everyone. If they went out to dinner, he would be sure to order plenty of appetizers for everyone to share.

"Steven made friends very, very easily," his brother Sam Lewis said. "He was genuine, patient and caring."

Tonielyn Jorgensen, Steven Lewis' niece, said her uncle had a larger-than-life personality and was the person she most looked forward to seeing at family gatherings. But he also was a caring person who embodied the notion of unconditional love.

Davis County Sheriff’s Cpl. Steven Lewis, left, and deputy Jennifer Turner, right, died when their motorcycle crashed into the back of a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck in South Weber, Davis County, on July 3 — three days after they were married. Davis County Sheriff’s Office

"(He) didn't care where you came from. He didn't judge. He loved the people in his life because of who they were," she said. "He also showed up for people he loved."

Turner was remembered as having a fiery spirit and was always looking for a new adventure. But she always had the backs of the people she loved, and "was an absolute rock for her kids."

"Passionate" is how Daniel Peterson says he will remember his sister.

"I will forever miss that passion," he said. "We have lost two stars in our sky. Two stars that shone very bright."

He encouraged others to honor the couple by living as they did, with passion.

Daniel Peterson II concurred that his sister would want others to "live your dash." He explained that every person has a birth date and a day they die. Between those dates, they have their "dash."

"Love your dash," he said, "Live it like it matters, because tomorrow is not guaranteed."

Living your "dash" means to "live carefree, have a good time, and love one another, and take every opportunity to be with those you love and care about," Peterson said.

Family members of both Lewis and Turner said the couple were happy together, and they wish they would have had more time to get to know the new bride and groom.

"We mourn the loss of this great spirit and the soulmate he takes with him," Sam Lewis said.

"(He) brought happiness into her life that she really needed," Tonielyn Jorgensen added.

During the service, the Davis County sheriff's honor guard escorted the urns that contained Lewis' and Turner's ashes to and from the podium where Friday's memorial was conducted. Folded American flags were placed with each urn as members of the honor guard stood watch.

The musical composition “Remember Me” from the Disney movie "Coco" was played, as family members said Turner loved Disney movies.

The interment was held at the Brigham City Cemetery where the gravesite was dedicated and "Amazing Grace" was played.