‘I trust the coaches and their vision’: How summer workouts are going for BYU as it prepares for the Big 12

Not only is the BYU basketball program joining a new conference this season — the Big 12 — but it has welcomed some new, key players to the roster.

“I think it helps us to get away from basketball, to see what we’re like off the floor. To be able to learn more about each other, have fun, laugh together, strengthen those relationships and to be able to relax a little bit.” — BYU guard Dallin Hall

Summer workouts are in full swing, and transfers Dawson Baker, Aly Khalifa and Ques Glover are in Provo, practicing with the Cougars as coach Mark Pope and his staff figure out how to blend the returnees and newcomers and foster an environment where chemistry and confidence can be established.

“It’s been really fun to get to know these new guys. They’ve been great so far and we’ve loved having them,” said guard Spencer Johnson. “They’re working hard and doing everything coaches ask of them. We’ve had some time to know them off the court.

“They’re pretty good dudes. We’re excited to have them here. I’m excited to play with them, too. As the summer progresses and as we keep working together, it’s going to be fun to see how this roster continues to shape up.”

“The first thing I would say is, all three of them are extremely skilled. They all have a lot of experience under their belts,” said guard Dallin Hall. “They’re learning what we’re trying to do at BYU and quickly adapt. All three of them love the game of basketball and they’re anxious to get better.

“They each bring a unique skill set to the team that we need and we value. They’re all outstanding dudes, which is super fun. They’re guys that I can trust on the court and off the court and look to as brothers. Outstanding character and outstanding basketball players.”

While Baker, Khalifa and Glover have disparate backgrounds, each seems like a good fit in BYU’s program, according to Johnson.

“It’s cool because none of them are from Utah. Dawson is the only one from the West. Aly is a super funny guy. He’s pretty quiet but once you talk to him and you get him talking, he’s pretty hilarious. Ques, you can tell that he’s been around and he’s mature. He comes in and he knows what to do. He gets his work done efficiently. It’s pretty cool to have them all here.”

Besides Johnson and Hall, the Cougars return key players like Fousseyni Traore, Jaxson Robinson, Richie Saunders, Trevin Knell, Trey Stewart, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman.

“The good thing is, we have a lot of the same guys from this past year,” said Johnson. “Bringing these new guys in, they’re experienced, they’ve been around college basketball. It’s about how we do things at BYU and how are the nuances here and what does coach like and does not like.”

Hall has confidence in the roster the coaching staff has put together.

“I trust the coaches and their vision and what they have planned for us. Right now, I can see the pieces coming together. It’s a work in progress,” he said. “Luckily, we’ve got some time to figure things out. But I think we have all the right pieces we need for this upcoming year.

“Now it’s a matter of gelling together, playing together so it’s all instinctive and we know how each other plays and we’re able to play as one and compete and push each other. That’s part of the summer. I feel like this is a great group. There’s no other group I’d rather go to war with. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year.”

NBA Summer League; Fourth of July pool party

Not only are the Cougars working out and practicing together, but they’re also bonding off the court.

Last week, they attended a couple of NBA Summer League games in Salt Lake City together.

“We took a bus up there and watched both games,” said Johnson. “We got to hang out with everyone and soak in those games.”

On the Fourth of July, the team got together for “a big ol’ Fourth of July pool party” at Pope’s house, Johnson said. “We played a bunch of games. It was pretty fun.”

“I think it helps us to get away from basketball, to see what we’re like off the floor,” said Hall. “To be able to learn more about each other, have fun, laugh together, strengthen those relationships and to be able to relax a little bit. That’s something we’ve tried to do more as a team this offseason — spend time together, have fun together. We look forward to seeing it pay off this year.”

European trip

In late August, the team will travel to Europe to play some games against professional teams in Italy and Croatia. The NCAA allows college basketball teams to do an international trip every four years.

The last time the Cougars traveled to Europe, a few months after Pope was hired, they visited Italy and played a handful of games there.

“It’s going to be great. It’s always good to play games against someone other than ourselves,” said Johnson. “That’s going to be really fun. And it’s going to be over there with the guys. Another team-building activity.”

For Johnson, this trip will be particularly meaningful since he served his Latter-day Saint mission to Italy.

“I’ll go back to a couple of the cities that I served in,” he said. “It will be my first time back since coming home. So it’s pretty cool.”

Hall is also looking forward to this opportunity.

“I’m stoked. It will be my first time going to a different continent. I’m really excited. I’ve heard great things from some of the past guys that went on this trip,” he said. “They’ve told me how fun it is to be with your teammates in these places. I feel extremely blessed and grateful to have the opportunity and have basketball tied into it. It’s a dream come true, honestly.”

The hope is that this European trip accelerates the process of this team coming together.

“I think it will help us a lot to be able to play in those games. It will be beneficial to spend that much time together, having fun, playing hoops,” said Hall. “I don’t know how to measure how much it will help us but I feel like it will have a super positive impact on our growth as a team.”

Summer workouts

To open the season last year, BYU struggled mightily in terms of turnovers. The Cougars coughed up turnovers in bunches before settling down as the season went on.

Not surprisingly, one point of emphasis this summer from Pope is avoiding turnovers.

“He’s been really adamant about protecting the ball,” Johnson said. “Any time we’re doing live play, any time someone has a turnover, it’s running sprints on the sideline, which we all love. He’s been super adamant about that. And just competing.”

The players have been pushed hard in the weight room and in their individual workouts as well.

“(The coaches have) been super detail-oriented with how we’re going to approach this thing. We’re working really hard in the weight room. We’re getting our shots up,” said Johnson. “We’ll have a lot of individual work, whether that’s ballhandling or finishing at the rim, contact. We’ll also do a lot of team things — three-on-three or five-on-five. … It’s been fun what each guy is focusing on and how he’s bringing that into live play.”

Hall said Pope has stressed a few themes during the offseason.

“As far as on court stuff, it’s protect the ball; make shots; and get older. We’re doing those three things. As far as the long-term picture, I’d say, we’re not just going into the Big 12 to be in the Big 12. Our goal is to win and to do that at the highest level. We’re not going to settle for anything less.”

Hall’s growth

After serving a two-year mission to Fresno, California, Hall returned home last summer. He’s enjoyed having a full offseason to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

“That first summer feels super fast. Everything feels like it’s being thrown at you. This summer, things have kind of slowed down,” he said. “Now that my body’s back, I feel like I’ve been able to dial in on my game and work on the things that the coaches have asked of me. I’ve seen a lot of progress.”

Several games into the season, as a true freshman, he was inserted into the starting lineup. How does Hall describe his first season of college basketball?

“I would describe it as a big learning curve. This last year, coming in, you don’t really know what to expect as a freshman and especially as a returned missionary,” he said. “But I was grateful for the opportunities I was given. I learned a lot. There were veteran guys that mentored me like Rudi (Williams) and Gideon (George). It was a constant learning season for me and I’m excited to take that into next year. I have a little bit more experience under my belt. I know what to expect. Obviously, we’re joining a new conference and there’s new with that aspect but this last year was really fun for me. A lot of ups and downs. But I love it. I love playing basketball, I love being here at BYU and I love getting better.”

This offseason, Hall has specific elements of his game that he’s been working to improve.

“A couple of things that I’ve been focusing on is extending my range for my 3-point shot and protecting the basketball. That’s going to be super big,” he said. “That’s something that last year we struggled with, especially towards the beginning of the season. We’re emphasizing it and a lot of that’s on me. It’s my responsibility as a point guard.

“Defensively, just working on spot-up defense, getting my feet quicker. We’re going to be playing against some really quick guards in the Big 12. Those are some of the things I’ve been working on, trying to get myself ready and adding some tools to the tool belt.”

Yes, the task of preparing for Big 12 competition is underway.