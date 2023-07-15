Utah football gets commitment from California LB Ashtin ‘Kana’i’ Kekahuna-Lopes

Things are starting to heat up for the Utah Utes football program as coaches put together their 2024 signing class.

On Saturday evening, Utes received a commitment from California linebacker Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes, marking the third commitment Utah has gotten this month already.

Thank you to all that helped me along this journey. Although it wasn’t easy I thank god for blessing me with these opportunities and many more to come. With that being said I’d like to announce that I am fully committed to the University of Utah #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/EPHsFZcgkH — Ashtin “KANA’I” kekahuna-lopes (@AshtinLopes) July 15, 2023

Listed by 247 at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Kekahuna-Lopes is designated as a 3-star prospect by the website and plays for national power St. John Bosco High.

He received interest from numerous Pac-12 and Mountain West programs, along with Boston College, Charlotte and Weber State.

In June, Kekahuna-Lopes posted on Twitter that he took an official visit to Utah and then Oregon State a short time later.

Kekahuna-Lopes becomes the sixth player to be pledged to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class so far.

