Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 15, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah football gets commitment from California LB Ashtin ‘Kana’i’ Kekahuna-Lopes

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Utah football gets commitment from California LB Ashtin ‘Kana’i’ Kekahuna-Lopes
Utah players run onto the field ahead of a game against USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah players run onto the field ahead of game against USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Things are starting to heat up for the Utah Utes football program as coaches put together their 2024 signing class.

On Saturday evening, Utes received a commitment from California linebacker Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes, marking the third commitment Utah has gotten this month already.

Listed by 247 at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Kekahuna-Lopes is designated as a 3-star prospect by the website and plays for national power St. John Bosco High.

He received interest from numerous Pac-12 and Mountain West programs, along with Boston College, Charlotte and Weber State.

In June, Kekahuna-Lopes posted on Twitter that he took an official visit to Utah and then Oregon State a short time later.

Kekahuna-Lopes becomes the sixth player to be pledged to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class so far.

Next Up In Sports
Meet the Finnish coach on the Jazz’s Summer League staff
Bonding and basketball: How BYU is preparing for first season in the Big 12
Utah Jazz make (summer league) playoffs with comeback win
Tom Holmoe on his future, his legacy, and his prediction for first season in the Big 12
Big 12 men’s tennis: Why BYU will face an uphill battle early
Jazz assistant soaking up the opportunity to lead team’s Summer League squad