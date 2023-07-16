Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 16, 2023 
There’s one sport Steve Young plays right-handed

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Steve Young, former BYU and NFL quarterback, speaks on stage during the Silicon Slopes Summit at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU and San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young became the first left-handed quarterback to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but on Saturday he confirmed that there is one sport he plays right-handed.

Appearing at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won, Young told Matt Maiocco of the “49ers Talk” podcast that he has golfed right-handed since he was a youngster.

“i didn’t have the money nor the interest at the time to special order lefty clubs,” Young said. “I’m lefty in everything, so I just learned to play righty, and as my caddie Lionel will say, that’s probably half the problem.”

Young told a story of how he was recently golfing with Michael Vick, another former left-handed NFL quarterback.

“He was offended,” Young said of Vick regarding his right-handed playing. “True lefties like I am are a little offended by that, so I think I offend myself a little bit by this.”

Young, 61, was recently part of a large layoff at ESPN, where he had worked since 2001.

