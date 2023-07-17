Congressional leaders condemn progressive Rep. Jayapal for calling Israel a ‘racist state’

A progressive U.S. representative made controversial statements about Israel days before the country’s president, Isaac Herzog, is set to address Congress.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, later backtracked on her characterization of Israel as a “racist state.”

“Words do matter and so it is important that I clarify my statement,” she said in an apology issued Sunday. “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”

“I do, however, believe that (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s) extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government,” she added.

“These are not easy conversations but they are important ones if we are ever to move forward,” she concluded. “It is in that spirit that I offer my apologies to those who I have hurt with my words, and offer this clarification.”

Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle spoke out against Jayapal’s comments.

Dems condemn Jayapal’s comments, McCarthy calls for disciplinary action

A group of 43 Democratic lawmakers issued a letter condemning her “unacceptable comments” against a historic and democratic ally.

“Israel remains the only vibrant, progressive, and inclusive democracy in the region,” the letter says. “Pluralism flourishes in Israel.”

“We will never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to undermine and disrupt the strongly bipartisan consensus supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship that has existed for decades.”

The letter says that Jayapal’s comments undermine U.S. national security. “Israel remains our greatest partner for peace in the Middle East,” it says.

A group of House Democrats is circulating a draft letter condemning Rep Jayapal for “unacceptable” comments that “Israel is a racist state.”



It’s written by Gottheimer, Wasserman Schultz, Landsman, Schneider, Phillips, Moskowitz and Manning, per a Democratic aide with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/5F6ohJnAtY — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 16, 2023

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, alongside Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and other leaders of the Democratic caucus, also issued a statement, saying “Israel is not a racist state.”

“Certainly, there are individual members of the current Israeli governing coalition with whom we strongly disagree,” the statement said.

“Government officials come and go. The special relationship between the United States and Israel will endure.”

The leadership added that they look forward to welcoming Israeli President Herzog this week. According to The Hill, his address will commemorate the 75th anniversary of his country’s statehood and celebrate the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Jeffries should take action against Jayapal.

“I think this is a role for the leader, Hakeem, to prove that, no, they’re not antisemitic and they cannot allow their members to continue to say what they have said in the past,” he said.

Progressives protest by not attending Herzog’s address

Jayapal told CNN she will not attend Herzog’s speech to Congress, saying “this is not a good time” for McCarthy to invite the Israeli leader.

Other Democratic progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri also said they won’t be in attendance.

Jayapal’s original remarks came at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago on Saturday, where she said she was trying to deescalate an interruption from pro-Palestine protesters.

“Hey guys, can I say something? Can I say something as somebody that’s been in the streets and has participated in a lot of demonstrations?” Jayapal said, per NBC News. “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible.”

On the other hand, progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, said he will attend Herzog’s address, adding that he found the Israeli president “much more moderate, liberal” upon meeting him.