Monday, July 17, 2023 
Utah Jazz sign center Ömer Yurtseven

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven stands on the court during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Miami.

Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are adding another big man to their roster.

Utah announced the signing of Ömer Yurtseven on Monday. The 7-foot, 255-pound center is entering his third season in the NBA.

Yurtseven, who played at Georgetown and is from Istanbul, Turkey, was signed by the Miami Heat in 2021.

In two seasons with the Heat, he played 65 total games, averaging 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.6 minutes played per game in 2021-22.

His playing time took a dive last season behind centers Bam Adebayo and Thomas Bryant, playing in nine games in 2022-23. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 9.2 minutes per game.

