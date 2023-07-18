Punter Ryan Rehkow has a message for BYU football fans — and media members who cover the Cougars — who may be “freaking out a bit” over the kicking situation at BYU with preseason training camp just a couple weeks away.

“I haven’t totally decided, but right now I am thinking this is the last year. I know I have another year if I need it. I am looking at it as: ‘I want to do the best that I can and see where things go.’” — BYU punter Ryan Rehkow on his future plans

It is not nearly as bad as spring camp practices made it appear, Rehkow said at the Big 12 football media days last week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“In spring ball, people saw the worse of that. Like, they didn’t see all the great things that we were learning and (how we were) growing together,” Rehkow said. “I mean, when fall camp comes around, we are going to see how good those guys are, and it is going to be really good for the team.”

“Those guys” are returner Justen Smith, Boise State transfer Will Ferrin and Matthias Dunn, a walk-on from Wasatch High in Heber City. As was well-documented, place-kicking in spring camp was a mess — at least when media members were allowed to view the proceedings — from beginning to end as the Cougars went about replacing all-time leading scorer Jake Oldroyd, Rehkow’s good friend.

“There was a lot of change. There is a new (special teams) coaching staff. We had Will transferring in and Matthias walking on. There are just a lot of new faces,” Rehkow said. “When you are thrown into any new situation, there is always going to be a little bit of a feeling-out process.

“I feel that is all spring ball was. Everybody is getting used to everyone. Like, they are not used to me holding the ball. They are not used to the different surroundings and stuff.”

Rehkow said there were some practices in the middle of camp, when reporters weren’t present, that all three looked like capable kickers. Another kicker on the 2022 roster, Cash Peterman, entered the transfer portal in the middle of spring camp and has transferred to Arizona.

“We are going to be fine,” head coach Kalani Sitake said Wednesday in Arlington. “… Those guys are all working hard and (special teams coach Kelly Poppinga) will have them ready to go this fall. I am not nearly as (concerned) as other people are.”

Rehkow said if coaches peeked into the transfer portal for a kicker after spring camp ended, he’s not aware of it.

“I don’t think that was ever a thing,” he said. “We know the quality of guys that we have. Again, they are going to be able to come out and prove that this year and I think it is going to calm a lot of worries.”

Players report for preseason training camp on July 31 and the first practice is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The most recent version of BYU’s roster shows another kicker — Rehkow’s younger brother Landon, who is also listed as a punter. Is he the heir apparent to his brother’s job once Ryan heads off to give the NFL a try?

“He’s got some ability,” said Ryan Rehkow, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. Landon Rehkow, back from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Las Vegas and recently married (to Cortlin), is listed at 6-0 and 170 pounds.

Ryan Rehkow’s size is one of the reasons he didn’t stick out like a sore thumb at media days as the only specialist in attendance.

“Yeah, it is pretty cool to be here,” Rehkow said. “… We will take it, and it is an honor. Physically, I fit in.”

He’s also one of the Cougars’ best players, and one of the top punters in the country.

Because this is his fourth year in the program, he got married a year ago (to Hadley) and he’s already received his degree in finance from BYU’s Marriott School of Business, many believed that Rehkow would call it a college career after the 2022 season. Guess again.

“Knowing we are entering the Big 12, knowing that there were all these crazy, awesome things to come, I knew I wanted to stick around and be a part of it,” he said.

Rehkow averaged 46.2 yards per punt last year, with a season-long of 71. In 2021, he averaged 48.6 yards per punt and was on the Ray Guy Award watch list.

He said he talked about his decision a lot with Oldroyd — who left despite having some eligibility remaining — and both determined they were in different places in their lives.

“I think with just the stress of everything last year, (Oldroyd) was already kinda excited to move on in life, move on to bigger and better things,” Rehkow said. “And for me, I kinda knew that there was still some unfinished business and I think there is still a long ways I can go with football and with punting. So for me, that desire, it never dies. It is still there pushing me to get better.”

Technically, Rehkow has two years of eligibility remaining (2020 doesn’t count, due to COVID-19) but is fairly certain this will be his final season in Provo.

“I haven’t totally decided, but right now I am thinking this is the last year,” he said. “I know I have another year if I need it. I am looking at it as: ‘I want to do the best that I can and see where things go.’”

Rehkow called last season — when his numbers dipped a bit from his standout freshman and sophomore seasons — “a big learning season” for him and “exposed” a few holes in his game.

A self-described “big goal-setter,” he’s approaching 2023 as if the sky is the limit for the three-year starter.

What are his goals?

“If you are not setting goals you are not really able to progress. So I think for myself personally, there are some goals that I have that I won’t share, but in general, I want our team to lead the nation in net punt average, because I think that that speaks volumes about not just me as a punter, but for our coverage team as a unit,” he said.