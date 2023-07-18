Beat the heat: Tips on how to get good sleep during the heat wave

There are few things more precious than a good night’s sleep.

As a heat wave sweeps the nation with no end in sight, measures must be taken to make sure shut-eye isn’t being interrupted by it. But it can be difficult achieving a comfortable body temperature to fall asleep or stay asleep on hot nights.

Experts have shared the most beneficial ways to make the most out of an uncomfortable sleep situation due to warmer temperatures.

Create a cooling environment

Perhaps the most obvious answer to staying cool through the night is to keep your bedroom temperature low.

“During sleep, body temperature continues to fall, reaching a low point in the early morning and then gradually warming up as the morning progresses. Lowering the thermostat at night can work in tandem with these natural temperature fluctuations, signaling to the body that bedtime is approaching,” per Sleep Foundation.

If you are unable to lower your body temperature because you’re sleeping in a stuffy room, you may experience restlessness as your body starts to sweat in order to lower your body temperature, resulting in dehydration.

Experts say the most ideal bedroom temperature is 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

During the day, when temperatures outside are highest, use thick curtains to keep out additional heat. Also, opening windows at night to circulate airflow in your bedroom can make the room temperature more comfortable.

Bedding matters

The fabric of your sheets can play an important role in your body’s temperature regulation.

According to Perfect Linens, the No. 1 reason people buy cooling sheets is due to night sweats. The site adds that “natural fabrics, especially cotton, are a safe choice for people with moderate sweating. Some synthetic fabrics are better for people with heavy sweating.”

Despite the temptation to rip off all the bedding when one wakes up in what feels like a sauna, experts advise keeping at least one layer of bedding on even when it feels unbearable.

Dr. Justin Fiala, a pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine specialist at Northwestern Medicine, told The New York Times, “The best way to help your body regulate its temperature is to use a light sheet or summer comforter. Make sure it’s one you can easily move around under, though, so you can still kick out your foot or another limb to help cool down.”

Stay calm

When you’re hot, you’d do just about anything to cool down fast, but experts advise against doing anything to increase your heart rate.

A cool shower can be beneficial, but a cold shower can keep you up at night.

“You don’t want to be uncomfortable,” Rafael Pelayo, a clinical professor and sleep medicine specialist at Stanford University’s School of Medicine, told The Washington Post. “You don’t want anything to make your heart race.”

He added that going to sleep with damp hair and skin can help one feel cooler when going to sleep.

Avoid drinking caffeinated drinks and eating heavy meals before bed. Taking in a lot of caffeine can stimulate the nervous system and keep you awake, according to BBC.