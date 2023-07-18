Facebook Twitter
Can Jazz newcomer Ömer Yurtseven build on competitive habits he forged in Miami?

Jazz’s newest addition will help back up Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven warms up before Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 27, 2022. The Georgetown product signed with the Jazz on Monday.

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz have clearly been trying to fortify their front-court depth this offseason.

First they signed Vernon Carey Jr. the day before the team’s 2022-23 regular-season finale. They got to watch him work this offseason and then play in the Salt Lake City Summer League before deciding to pass on him after a disappointing showing.

Then Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent Paul Reed signed an offer sheet with the Jazz. But at the final hour the Sixers matched the offer and retained Reed.

Finally the Jazz landed the kind of reserve center they were looking for in Ömer Yurtseven, signing him to a two-year deal, with the second year nonguaranteed, on Monday. 

The 25-year-old Turkish native went undrafted out of Georgetown, where he was a transfer from North Carolina State. But he eventually landed with the Miami Heat.

“They had a really competitive environment, which allowed competitive players to thrive and I really appreciated that,” Yurtseven said. “I kind of took that with me in terms of applying that to everything — every drill, every day, every game. But I think more so I’m looking forward to what I’ll be able to learn and grow more into here.”

Yurtseven slotted nicely into the Heat’s rotation during the 2021-22 season, playing backup to Bam Adebayo and averaging 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 12 points and 12.6 rebounds in his 12 starts for Miami that season.

In the following preseason, after meeting with multiple doctors, Yurtseven elected to have surgery on his left ankle to clean up some nagging ailments (bone spurs).

When the Heat decided not to extend a qualifying offer to Yurtseven this offseason, his agent Keith Glass made it pretty clear that they would be looking for a team outside Miami for the next opportunity.

“Disappointed with the injury, it was kind of a wasted year for him,” Glass told the Miami Herald. “We’ll try to find a place that values him and helps him reach his potential.”

After missing more than three months following the surgery, Yurtseven only appeared in nine games for the Heat during the 2022-23 regular season and only sparingly in garbage time during the playoffs.

“It was rough,” Yurtseven said. “I think the toughest part was that it was my first big injury and with that, I think I learned a lot. I upped the intensity with everything that I did. I used to train twice a day and I bumped it up to three. Now it was about staying consistent and discipline and being active and proactive through it all.”

Yurtseven is likely to be an occasional backup to center Walker Kessler but will also be behind Kelly Olynyk in the rotation, depending on the opponent. 

In an introductory interview with local reporters Tuesday, Yurtseven said he has only briefly spoken with head coach Will Hardy and CEO Danny Ainge and expects that his role will become more defined as the offseason progresses and more conversations are had.

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven, left, looks to control the ball as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith defends.

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven, left, looks to control the ball as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith defends as players take part in practice for Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Denver.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

